UNILAG, UK Varsity, Policymakers In Strategic Talks To Advance Higher Education

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) and the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, and other critical stakeholders in the nation’s education project, led by Minister of Education, have are forging partnership through strengthened engagement that will revitalise Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

The engagement centered on forging stronger partnerships in research, internationalisation, academic excellence, and capacity building with focus on lifting higher education delivery. Delegation at the event, which took place at the Arthur Mbanefo Digital Research Centre (AMDRC), UNILAG, include the Minister, Dr Tunji Alausa; senior officials from the Education Ministry, National Universities Commission (NUC), and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

During the meeting, the delegation deliberated on a broad range of thematic areas for partnership, including strengthening of research and innovation infrastructure; enhancing faculty and staff training; boosting STEMM education; expanding student exchange and dual degree programmes; as well as supporting entrepreneurship and employability initiatives.

In his remarks, the Minister, an alumnus of the UNILAG, expressed pride to be in his alma mater for a mission that aligns with the Federal Government’s agenda to improve the quality of education in the country.

Alausa, however, disclosed that “President Bola Tinubu is being fully briefed on developments and is supportive of initiatives that promote excellence in education and position Nigeria as a hub for academic innovation in Africa.”

This was as the Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building robust institutional frameworks that foster innovation, enhance research out put, strengthen STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine) disciplines, and expand access to world-class academic opportunities.

He said: “This partnership with the University of Birmingham represents a major step towards globalising Nigeria’s higher education, while ensuring that our youth have access to the same quality education available abroad right here at home. It is a win-win for the country, for the University of Birmingham, and for UNILAG.”

Alausa, who further noted that effective partnerships must go beyond symbolic gestures, with clearly definite structure, and measurable outcomes, stressed the importance of developing actionable frameworks with welldefined timelines and accountability mechanisms to ensure that such initiatives translate into tangible benefits for Nigerian institutions and students.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola highlighted the university’s dedication to entrepreneurial development and capacity building across both faculty and student communities, and emphasised the institution’s commitment to fostering a researchdriven ecosystem that supports sustainable development.

Earlier, addressing the guests, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services), Prof Foluso Lesi, provided an overview of UNILAG’s ongoing strides in internationalisation, digital innovation, and strategic partnerships. He pointed out that the university has continued to evolve as a leading institution in Africa, with growing global engagement.