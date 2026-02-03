UNILAG, UK Varsity Deepen Collaboration On Transnational Education In Nigeria

A landmark partnership designed to re-define international academic collaboration, and expand access to world-class education while strengthening Nigeria’s research, innovation and human capital ecosystem, has evolved between University of Lagos (UNILAG) and University of Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at concretising the collaboration signed at the UNILAG Senate Chamber, marked a significant milestone in the academic relationship, which according to the universities, has steadily evolved over a decade.

The agreement reflects a shared value and vision of education as a catalyst for national development and global engagement, while at the heart of the collaboration is a commitment to developing highquality Transnational Education (TNE) in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, under the partnership, UNILAG and University of Birmingham will work closely with Nigeria’s Ministry of Education to develop a fully scoped proposal for a Transnational Education Unit to be based in Lagos, and which would be subjected to further approvals and agreements, which programme delivery is planned to commence next year.

Scholars and dignitaries at the MoU signing ceremony, which took place at UNILAG, were the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa; the United Kingdom (UK) Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Johnny Baxter; University of Birmingham Provost and Vice Principal, Prof Nick Vaughan-Williams, who represented the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the university, Prof Adam Tickell; UNILAG ViceChancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Abdullahi Yusuf Rib- adu; and the TETFund’s Director of Academics and Staff Training Development, Dr Hadiza Ismail, who stood in for the Executive Secretary of Fund, Mr Sonny Echono; and other principal officers of the university. Based on the collaboration and MoU, the proposed unit would explore priority academic areas aligned with Nigeria’s future-facing needs, including Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Communications & Media.

However, the collaboration detailed that by situating globally benchmarked programmes within the Nigerian context, the initiative aims at broadening access to internationally recognised education while ensuring relevance to local realities and development priorities. Setting the tone of the agreement, the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, however, described the partnership as a progressive and inclusive model that opens new vista for students to engage with knowledge across national and global boundaries.

She noted that the collaboration further reinforced UNILAG’s long-standing commitment to producing graduates who are globally competitive, yet deeply responsive to societal needs, saying the agreement builds on more than 10 years of sustained and productive en- gagement between UNILAG and the University of Birmingham.

“This partnership reflects UNILAG’s broader vision of reimagining collaborations built on mutual respect, co-creation and shared responsibility. It will continue to create meaningful learning experiences rooted in live realities and experiential learning through equitable engagement between both institutions,” Prof Ogunsola stressed.

On his part, the Minister of Education, Dr Alausa, described the agreement as a practical demonstration of the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu in action, translating vision into tangible outcomes for students, institutions and na- tional development. The Minister, who was said to be central to the realisation of the collaboration, expressed commitment to driving reforms that enhance quality, accessibility, and global competitiveness in the nation’s education sector.

According to him, the part- nership aligns perfectly with the ministry’s vision to harness international collaborations to drive innovation, research, and skills development, as outlined in the National Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI). The Minister said: “Our goal is to create an ecosystem that fosters critical thinking, creativity, and entrepreneurship, empowering our graduates to compete globally and contribute meaningfully to national development.