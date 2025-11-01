UNILAG To Issue Certificates In Entrepreneurial Studies To Graduates – VC

In a bid to nurture a university environment that produces graduates who are not only employable but also capable of creating employment, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has disclosed plans to train and issue certificates in entrepreneurial studies to its graduating students.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Folashade Ogunsola, who stated this at the Entrepreneurial Hangout Event (1.0), with the theme: “Fostering an Entrepreneurial Mindset in the University Ecosystem,” said a university degree counts more with entrepreneurial skills.

Represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Management Services, Prof Muyiwa Falaye, Ogunsola, said: “In the next one year or so, students who graduate here will have certificates in Entrepreneurial Studies as well.

This is creative, this is innovative, first of its kind among universities in Nigeria. We will have students who graduate to become job creators, who can, on their own, make the difference without asking for employment.”

In his presentation, the Convener and Lead Speaker at the event, Prof Olufemi Olayemi, said entrepreneurial mindset, which he described as “a cognitive orientation that enables individuals to identify opportunities, take calculated risks, and persist through challenges to create value,” and solve real-world problems, is vital in contemporary society.

“Within the university context,” he said, entrepreneurial mindset “encompasses attitudes and competencies that equip learners to apply their knowledge innovatively in solving real-world problems. Universities, therefore, have a crucial role in shaping entrepreneurial thinking through education, mentorship, and institutional culture.”

Olayemi, who is the Occupier Professor, Dr Mike Adenuga (Jr.) Professorial Chair in Entrepreneurship Studies, Department of Business Administration, Faculty of Management Sciences, argued, therefore, that entrepreneurship education has emerged as a vital tool for cultivating this mindset.

“It encourages experiential learning approaches such as simulations, case studies, start-up projects, and interdisciplinary collaboration. By exposing students to entrepreneurial thinking early in their academic journey, universities instil confidence, creativity, and resilience—qualities essential for employability and innovation in today’s dynamic economy,” he said.

He added, however, that fostering entrepreneurial thinking requires a systemic approach that integrates academic, cultural, and structural dimensions, noting that universities that have successfully developed entrepreneurial communities often emphasise three key strategies: curriculum innovation, supportive ecosystems, and leadership commitment.

He described Agropreneurship as a vital component of economic development and human sustenance, submitting that “by integrating entrepreneurship education, cultivating a culture of innovation, and developing supportive ecosystems, universities can transform learners into proactive innovators and problem-solvers.”

Speaking with New Telegraph on the sidelines of the event, the Board of Trustees Chairman of Dr Mike Adenuga (Jnr), Professorial Chair in Entrepreneurial Studies, UNILAG, Distinguished Prof Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), urged young people to stay focused and partner with those who can add value to their lives.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day. Young people must stay focused. Identify their champions and also identify people who can add value to their lives and go into partnership with them. But they must have champions like role models whom they can always go back to. Patience, perseverance, and collaboration are the key things they need to succeed,” he added.