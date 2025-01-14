UNILAG to Confer Professors Emeritus on Two Retired Lecturers

Share

Two retired Professors of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Babajide Alo, of the Department of Chemistry) and Olukayode Amund (Department of Microbiology), are to be conferred with Professors Emeritus of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, who disclosed this during the pre-convocation press conference, said the due would be conferred on January 16, during which the awards of Postgraduate Diplomas, Masters, and Ph.D degrees, including DBA and EMBA will be conferred on graduating students of the School of Postgraduate Studies, and the University of Lagos Business School (ULBS).

Also, she said that Prof Victor Ariole of the Department of European Languages would be awarded a Gold Medal for his contributions to the university and the nation. According to the Vice-Chancellor, though retired, the duo of Professors Alo and Amund are being recognised for their achievements and continued contributions to scholarship academia, and humanity.

The week-long activities for the convocation for graduating students for 2023/2024 academic session, which hold between January 10 and Sunday, January 19, commenced with a Jumat Service at the University Central Mosque on Friday, January 10, and it will end on Sunday, January 19, with a Thanksgiving Service at the Chapel of Christ Our Light, University of Lagos.

Meanwhile, the 55th convocation lecture, titled: “Universities as Hubs for Development and Wealth Creation,” was delivered by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Dr Tayo Aduloju, and chaired by former Governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), at the J.F. Ade. Ajayi Auditorium of the institution.

No fewer than 16,343 graduating students would receive their scrolls for the awards of First Degrees, Diplomas, Certificates, as well as Postgraduate Diplomas, Masters, Doctorate degrees and Honorary Awards during the convocation.

She noted that no fewer than 6,659 graduating students will be awarded postgraduate degrees, while 66 graduated from the UNILAG Business School.

The Overall Best Ph.D. Thesis award goes to Adetoun Alaba Akitoye, who obtained her Ph.D. in Chemistry, while the Best Ph.D. Thesis (Humanities) is Eniola Niniola Ladipo.

Addressing journalists, the Vice-Chancellor said that in line with the university’s mandate of Teaching, Research and Service, and as part of her administration’s vision and Future ready agenda, UNILAG has continued to focus on financial engineering, infrastructural development, reputation building and manpower development.

“We focused on building leaders for the future and minds that are relevant both locally and globally. In doing this we forged new collaborations, exposed our students to international and national competitions, training and internships, developed more spaces and worked to improve the environment of learning” Prof Ogunsola explained.

As part of the activities for the convocation, the university after the exhibition of innovations and works of the staff and students held yesterday at the Senate Car Par, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Mr Wole Olanipekun, also to commissioned three projects, including the Centre for Herbal Medicine, Drug Recovery and Development, Biomedical Toxicology, Regulatory Science and Pharmacovigilance Analytical Laboratory (ACEDHARS Building) – One of the world bank supported Centres of Excellence project which is focused on the development of indigenous plants medical applications as part of drive for infrastructure expansion of the university.

“We are also commissioning the new 120 bed-space Moremi Hall extension and finally the new ultra-modern Learning Commons, an extension of our library services, which speaks to our student-centered services and provides an environment for teamwork, creative engagement, research-collaboration, and knowledge co-creation,” she stated.

