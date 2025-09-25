UNILAG Targets 124 Metric Tons Reduction In Carbon Emissions By December

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced plans to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 124 metric tons by December 2025, through its Electric Vehicle (EV) shuttle initiative.

In a statement by the Head of the Communication Unit, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, the university said the milestone reflects its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in climate action, clean energy, and sustainable cities.

Launched in January 2025, in partnership with Ogata Global Resources and Chart Eco Global Services, the initiative began with 10 buses, which covered more than 102,000 kilometres in the first half of the year, reducing 16.78 metric tons of CO₂. The fleet has now expanded to 30 buses, with a projected mileage of 700km daily.

“This expansion positions UNILAG to achieve a projected 124 metric tons reduction by year’s end,” the statement read, noting that the savings are equivalent to planting 5,600 trees in a single year.

According to the university, emissions data were independently calculated and verified by Chart Eco Global Services, using globally recognised standards, including the UK’s DEFRA, the US EPA, and the IPCC 2006 Guidelines. The methodology was further reviewed by experts at UNILAG’s TETFund Centre of Excellence in Biodiversity Conservation and Ecosystem Management (TCEBCEM).

CEO of Chart Eco Global Services, Itinulowa Okusami, described the project as “proof of concept” to decarbonise Nigeria’s polluted transport sector. “This model proves we can scale sustainable mobility across schools and communities, making an even bigger impact,” he said.

Similarly, Henry Eke, CEO of Ogata Global Resources, said the initiative is timely, offering affordable transport options while contributing to a healthier environment.

Environmental expert Dr Okwong Walter of UNILAG’s TCEBCEM praised the university’s commitment, adding that the project will improve air quality and set a national benchmark for sustainable mobility in higher institutions.

“The UNILAG electric vehicle initiative is not just about transport; it is a bold step towards building a healthier, greener future,” he said.