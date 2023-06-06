UNILAG Student Shot Dead By Hoodlum Over iPhone 7 Plus

An undergraduate student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) identified as Adekunle has been shot dead by armed robbers at Harvey Road, Moore Road Junction, in the Yaba area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the deceased and one of his school mates identified as Opeyemi boarded a shuttle bus from Yaba to UNILAG and while on the bus, a man, who was hanging at the back of the bus, raved Opeyemi of her iPhone 7 plus.

Following the incident, Opeyemi raised an alarm and Adekunle who is in a desperate attempt to retrieve the phone from the robber who jumped down from the bus and fled, pursued him.

After a lot of attempts to catch the robber who he was closer to, it was reported that one of the hoodlums, suspected to be part of the suspect appeared from nowhere and shot the 23-year-old Adekunle to death.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to the newsmen on Monday on condition of anonymity for security reasons, the robber’s accomplice shot Adekunle in the head, adding that the undergraduate died on the spot.

He said, “The incident happened on June 3 around 9 pm. What happened was that someone shot the deceased at a close range on the left side of his head and he died on the spot. An ATM card found on him bears the name Adekunle.

“Later on, we gathered from a girl that gave her name as Opeyemi, who claimed to be a student of Business Administration, UNILAG, that she and the deceased, whom she knew as a student of UNILAG, boarded a shuttle bus from Yaba and were heading to UNILAG when she got dispossessed of her iPhone 7 Plus by a thief hanging at the back of the bus.

“She said the deceased attempted to help by pursuing the robber but in the process, another group of persons came out and one of them shot him at a close range on the left side of his head and he died on the spot.”

It was reported that Adekunle, who wore a black top and trousers, was seen lying motionless on the floor of the crime scene.

Newsmen gathered that policemen, who arrived at the scene later, evacuated Adekunle’s corpse and deposited it at the morgue of the Mainland Hospital.

Contacting the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the command had commenced an investigation to track down the suspects behind the attack.

“The deceased was a UNILAG student. The suspects are being trailed for possible arrest and the command has contacted the victim’s relatives. The case has been transferred to the SCID, Panti, for discreet investigation,” he said.

When contacted, the spokesperson for UNILAG, Adejoke Alaga-Ibrahim, declined to comment on the development.

“I do not give reactions over the phone; I will like you to make a formal request; you could send an email to the communicationunit@unilag.edu.ng, or you could come over to the university so that you can speak with the Dean of Students Affairs,” she said.