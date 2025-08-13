UNILAG, Segun Ajayi Host Photo Walk, Contest For World Photography Day

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) came alive during the week as photographers and photography lovers converged on the campus to celebrate World Photography Day with a colourful street photo walk and competitions.

The event, which commenced on Tuesday, August 12, and end on Tuesday, 26, has a global theme “My Favourite Photo” and is being organised by Nigerian photographer Segun Ajayi Emmanuel in partnership with UNILAG. It aims to promote creativity, culture and community through the lens.

The celebration kicked off in front of UNILAG’s Faculty of Arts building, where the Dean, Professor Akanbi Mudasiru Ilupeju, flagged off the photo walk.

He applauded the organisers and the large turnout of students, describing photography as a powerful tool for preserving memories.

“Photography is a reference to the past. The moment you take a picture, it becomes history. When you look back at it, you can smile and remember the joy of that day,” Ilupeju said.

He also noted that technological innovations have enhanced rather than threatened the profession. “Technology is here to aid your work, not take it away. It makes the job easier,” he added.

The opening Lagos street photo walk took participants from UNILAG Yaba along Herbert Macaulay Way to Makoko and Bariga, before returning to campus.

Ajayi, who is the project coordinator for World Photography Day in Lagos, told reporters that the initiative also seeks to attract brand sponsorships for the photography industry.

“Comedy and film enjoy strong brand support, but photographers who are often behind the scenes get little recognition. We want brands to invest in our industry so photographers can prosper,” he said.

This year’s line-up features a fashion shoot on August 19 for 20 shortlisted contestants, followed by a symposium and workshop with international and local experts, including Shola Animashaun, an international photographer and Lecturers from UNILAG and the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, who will also share insights on the craft.

The grand finale on August 26 will see top three winners announced, alongside a dinner, brand activations, and exhibitions by the 20 finalists.

The event is supported by the Lagos State Ministry of Youth & Social Development, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, and the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka. REAKTOR Energy Drink is the official sponsor.