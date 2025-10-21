UNILAG: Scholars, Experts, Policymakers Unite On AI Revolution

…as varsity explores partnerships to trigger AI development

Minister: AI, a reality reshaping fabric of tech advancement

VC: For Africa, AI represents something deeper

INNOVATION

For five days last week, scholars, government officials, experts in AI and tech, among other stakeholders converged on University of Lagos (UNILAG) to shape the narrative of inclusion, innovation and global equity in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

How can Nigerian and African universities build partnerships that actually benefit African institutions; ensure that the right data that drive the algorithms are fostered, policies that guide the implementation are put in place, and the required human capital is developed?

These were some of knotty issues at the front burner at the “University of Lagos 2025 International Week,” where key education stakeholders, including renowned scholars, tech companies, government officials, policymakers and international organisations across Nigeria, African countries, Europe, America, among others, for five days last week sought to unraveled. The theme of the UNILAG International Week, the fifth in its series is: “Equitable Partnerships and the Future of AI in Africa.”

The week-long academic conversation interrogates and reflects the university’s commitment to fostering balanced global collaborations, while sharing thoughts on exploring the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in shaping Africa’s future. The event, a flagship platform for dialogue, networking and strategic engagement with academic institutions, industry partners, policymakers and wider public, featured keynote lectures, panel discussion, exhibitions, cultural showcases and interactive workshops.

Africa must not be a passive consumer in the AI revolution

Participants at the opening ceremony of the international week, include Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SSAP-SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, who stood in for the President; Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, who was represented by his Senior Adviser (SA), Dr Olubunmi Ajala; Dr Taiwo Adedeji, who also represented the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Mr Sunny Echono; Dr Ike Okoro, a Director, who represented Minister of Science and Technology, principal officers of UNILAG, led by the Vice-Chancellor; Prof Folasade Ogunsola; DVC Academics & Research, Prof Bola Oboh; DVC Development Services, Prof Foluso Lesi, among other scholars.

The keynote speakers were Africa Lead at OpenAI, one of the world’s foremost artificial intelligence research and deployment companies, ChatGPT, Emmanuel Lubanzadio; Managing Director & Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, Bank of America, Yvonne Ike; while Prof Diana Mitlin, African Cities Research Consortium, University of Manchester, United Kingdom, Massimo De Luca; Head of Cooperation at EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS; Director-General of Bureau of Public Procurement, Dr Adebowale Adedokun; and Founding Partner of Future Africa, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji; Adeleke Eniola, an undergraduate of Applied Physics at UNILAG; Dr Matthew Waritay Guah, a Professor of Management & Business Information Systems at South Carolina State University, USA; and Dr Victor Odumuyiwa, Acting Director, NITDA IT Hub (NItHub) as panelists. The fifth International Week event was more than a conversation, as it was the beginning of a new era; where Africa is not an afterthought in global innovation, but a pioneer of it, as it offered conversation that has the potential to define the next chapter of global partnership in higher education.

The convergence of diverse expertise is to produce actionable outcomes such as policy recommendations, academic partnerships, and investment linkages that strengthen Africa’s digital future. Besides, it is to equip UNILAG, and other African universities as hub of excellence in AI, innovation, and interdisciplinary research – one that reflects both global standards and African realities.

Management

Setting the tone of the conversation, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, said the International Week was not to discuss technology, but to shape the narrative of inclusion, innovation, and global equity in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI). She explained that this year’s edition provided a pivotal gathering and convening of minds of purpose and vision to discuss the theme, stating further that AI is not the future; but the present.

The week, to her, is primarily an opportunity for the university to leapfrog, catch up and overtake, and to reimagine our education, healthcare, governance, industry and food security. The VC, who insisted that for AI to truly serve Africa, the foundation must be equitable partnerships; partnerships rooted not in charity, but in shared growth, mutual respect, and co-creation, added that for Africa, AI represents something deeper.

Against this backdrop, Prof Ogunsola noted that Africa must not be a passive consumer in the AI revolution, stating that Africans and specifically universities must be active contributors, thoughtful leaders, and builders of contextually relevant solutions, which is not optional; but necessary.

“At the UNILAG, we have taken this responsibility seriously. We are proud to be a leading force in Nigeria’s academic and technological renaissance. Our university is committed to becoming a hub of excellence in AI, innovation, and interdisciplinary research; one that reflects both global standards and African realities,” she added.

During the five-day conversation, the VC said stakeholders would have the much-needed dialogue Africa needs to have about AI, stressing that AI consumes data and energy; two resources that Africans are yet to appropriately manage. Prof Ogunsola, who reiterated that there must be equitable partnership for AI to reach Africa, assured stakeholders that at the end of the deliberations they would have real plans for collaboration, good intentions and leave with partnerships that recognise what they could contribute to the global AI conversation, as a way of agenda setting.

Leveraging on UNILAG strength to lead the way, the VC noted that the ivory tower belongs to multiple global consortia of higher education institutions which focus on Africa’s development through digital transformation, even as she reiterated that “it is only Africa that can solve the problem of Africa.” She stated: “Particularly, we belong to the African Engineering and Technology Network Afretec network where we collaborate with other African universities to achieve digital transformation through education and innovation.

“We do not teach our students merely to use algorithms others have built; instead, we teach them to address African problems, problems that Silicon Valley has never encountered. Problems important to Africans and that only Africans will solve. We innovate for survival in economically constrained situations.” The VC, who also stressed that the future of AI in Africa could not be built without Africans, added that AI for the world cannot be built without African insights, even as she explained that the students understand contexts that cannot be captured outside here.

“The algorithms you write, the problems you choose to solve, the ethical frameworks you develop – they will determine whether AI becomes a tool of liberation or a new form of dependency,” she noted, saying participants would see equity in action, and witness partnerships where knowledge flows in all directions.

“You will experience innovations emerging from African creativity meeting global resources, and you will participate in conversations that position African universities not as followers, but as leaders in shaping the future we all want to live in,” she added. Prof Ogunsola, who stated that the international partners, were not at the Week to help us catch up, but are here because African innovation offers solutions that the world needs, and hence their collaboration with UNILAG is a strategic partnership. To the DVC (Development Services), Prof Lesi, this year’s week is to deliberate on the future of AI in Africa, even as he noted that Africa could not ignore AI because it is here to stay in education, healthcare, finance, humanities and in governance.

“Therefore, the task before us is to use it responsibly, and to leverage its capacities through partnerships with key industry players in a way that ensures it serves societies equitably,” he stated. The week, according to him, is set out to interrogate how internationalisation, research, industry engagement, and artificial intelligence meet in a way that is purposeful, ethical, and equitable.

He explained that partnerships are not only about projects and funding; but about trust, shared responsibility, and futures shaped together, saying when we approach AI and research with equity at the centre, we ensure that African contexts and perspectives are not just included but drive the work, and in doing so, we prepare a model of partnership that benefits our communities while adding real value to global knowledge.

Meanwhile, the international week reflects the university’s commitment to fostering balanced global collaborations, while exploring the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in shaping Africa’s future.

The Chairman, International Week Committee, Prof Ismail Ibraheem, applauded the participants and reiterated that the conversation would be productive and pave the way for mutual collaboration and partnerships. He thanked VC for providing and supporting the platform, saying UNILAG is the best university to incubate and serve as a hub for this AI journey.

Presentations

The Keynote Speaker, Mr Emmanuel Lubanzadio, recalled that AI had been in use in the 50s, saying today it is vital to agriculture, education, healthcare and other sectors development in solving critical problems. He noted that AI, which has a cross-sectoral impact, is for capacity building, personal learning, and research in all spheres on human development.

While highlighting how the continent, institutions and students could use and leverage AI for learning and research, Lubanzadio asked that “are we preparing our institutions for the future on how to use AI and deploy it effectively in this digital era in the areas of learning, data collection, research, and teaching, among others.

As part of the partnership, he announced the launch of ChatGPT Go at UNILAG; while he would open the first-ever OpenAI Academy in Africa was held for two days at the university with the launch of ChatGPT Go, which allows Africans to pay low-cost geographically based subscription. This provides expanded access to ChatGPT’s most popular features at an affordable price relative to whichever African country you are using it from.

The OpenAI Academy, which was opened for the university free, is a large learning hub, and the first to be opened in Africa, with the UNILAG taking the lead as pioneer of the Academy. Meanwhile, in her keynote address, the Managing Director, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at Bank of America, Yvonne Ike, who said universities are the shackled situation of how to equip the students with AI, also raised the question of how does Africa embrace technology and what do they want to do with it. According to her, would Africa sit back, wait or do we imagine an Africa or Nigeria that will redirect the traffic, make the right partnerships and focus on that which is good.

Thus, she said Nigeria and Africa by extension should use technology and AI to reshape the world, stressing that we should be strategic about this, and embrace this partnership being canvassed by UNILAG. Ike stated: “With steady supply of energy and tech infrastructure, we can advance as a nation and continent. We have the resources and critical minerals, and hence we must think of tech. “What will drive our revolution?

Our economy will be driven by technology and AI as we have to develop our own engineers, tools, doctors, among others. We must take responsibility for what we want, and happily this innovation is being developed in Africa, and Nigeria is taking the lead. “We should have the mindset of identifying problems and providing solutions.

We must partner with the government and other relevant organs; leverage our creativity, and communicate our solutions to other parts of the world.” Mrs Ike, who said we lack data, research and analysis of data in Africa, said UNILAG has a role to play in the partnership in order to arrest the challenges in terms of accelerating the collaboration in the areas of data collection, data analysis, as well as being strategic in training our intellects and foster AI partnership in agriculture, healthcare,