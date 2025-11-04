UNILAG: Scholars, Experts Chart New Path To Deepen Research

Varsity disbursed over N1bn as research grants – Mgt

RESEARCH Rising from a three-day research conference, university scholars and researchers, as well as experts are united in using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to shape the face of research towards deepening and accelerating national development

For three days penultimate week, critical stakeholders in university education, includ- ing renowned scholars, Artificial Intelligence (AI) experts, members of diplomatic corps, policymakers, and members of academia across the world, converged on University of Lagos (UNILAG) to challenge and task their creativity, energy and resources on how university system could create solutions and remain significant in shaping national development.

It was at the 18th Annual Research Conference of the University of Lagos, an International Conference of the Sciences and Humanities, organized yearly by UNILAG to buffer solutions to the problems of research in the ivory towers.

The central theme of the conference is “The Future of Work, Education and Wellbeing in the AI Age.” The sub-themes are “AI-Driven Engineering, Innovation and Scientific Discovery;” “AI in the Humanities for inclusion, Equity, Social Good, and Ethico-legal issues;” “AI in Advancing Agriculture, Biological Research, Biotechnological Innovation and Health;” “AI in Business DecisionMaking, Entrepreneurship, Analytics and Consumer;” “Education, Curriculum Development and Strategies in the AI Age;” and AI in Environmental Monitoring, Climate Adaptation, Ecological Preservation and Sustainable Cities.”

The conference provided a unique platform and strategic moves for the university and the participants to compare notes and share thoughts on how UNILAG in its avowed commitment to create solutions could tap into national and global opportunities and to be more relevant in this digital age in prospecting its core mandate of Teaching, Research and Community Development.

Participants at the conference, which was declared open at the Tayo Aderinokun Hall, Akoka main campus of the 63-year-old institution, include the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Gautier Mignot, who led representatives of the Embassies of Poland, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands, among other members of diplomatic corps in Nigeria; the ViceChancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, who led the university management team; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research), Prof Bola Obah; the Keynote Speaker, Prof Ibrahim Adeyanju; and Plenary Speaker, Prof Clement Nyirenda.

Other scholars and experts were the university Director of Research Management Office (RMO) and Chairman of the Research Conference Planning Committee (CPC), Prof Solomon Okunuga; Prof Hikmot Koleoso; Prof Shakirudeen Odunuga; Prof Ademola Adewara and Prof Oluwatomi Alade, among others from other universities across Nigeria, Africa, Europe and America.

Management

Setting the tone of the discourse, the ViceChancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, spoke of the relevance of Artificial Intelligence, which she described as not only the present, but also certainly the future, which is going to affect lives and shape research output tremendously. Against this backdrop, Prof Ogunsola, however, pointed out that Africa was just beginning to pick up AI, reiterating in her opening address the need for academic research to be contemporaneous and tailored towards addressing specific national needs.

Specifically, the VC described the theme of the research conference as apt and timely due to the need for members of faculty to understand, appreciate and embrace AI in order to remain relevant in today’s fast-paced world.

Therefore, the challenge for us is that the way we do things has to change for the future

Prof Ogunsola, who also identified tertiary institutions as epicenters of knowledge generation, further underscored the need for academics, as researchers, to brace up and match the pace of digital revolution, which has grown from books into Artificial Intelligence. While welcoming the local and international participants to the conference, who she noted would discuss and interrogate AI matter, she insisted that “in the university we must embrace AI as a tool, if we are to remain relevant.”

“This is our research fair. And it is quite clear that at this time in our history, much more than many of the previous editions, it is extremely important that research addresses national problems,” the VC said, even as she stressed that in Africa, it is critical, and if we don’t, it will be an existential threat. She noted further that since university is about knowledge generation, and AI runs on knowledge, it means that whoever puts the knowledge there, puts their thoughts and what matters to them in that pool. “It also means it comes with their biases.

And right now, the bias of the world, in general, is against Africa,” the VC stated, challenging researchers to see AI as a tool which must serve indigenous purposes especially with focus essentially on the areas of agriculture (food security), healthcare and education. Stating that research should be problem-solving, and innovations for survival to leapfrog nation-building, she stressed that AI would provide the impetus in the university core mandate of teaching, research and community development. Prof Ogunsola explained: “It is about changing the narrative, you know, we (Africa) are the poor ones, the Dark Continent, we have challenges, and we are almost always about challenges.

But, I know that in the universities and UNILAG in particular, we are creating solutions. “AI will deduct and deduce. However, we must influence the information from the African perspective; the things that matter to us must go into that knowledge pool. Right now, we don’t show up too well, and we can’t keep relying only on what matters to others. “We must be open to change and be less conservative as we raise the manpower for the future of Nigeria and Africa.”

Therefore, while declaring open the conference, the VC said the discourse would be about finding solutions for our nation’s problems, and hence has become even more important that we join the race, as researchers and university as they cannot afford to be, for self-interest, complacent in this push. “It will propel us forward. Indeed, as we go through this 18th UNILAG annual research conference, the future of work is in our hands. We must prepare our students for that future, which is already here. AI will help you, but it is not a substitute for our brain.

What you will do is use AI, add it to that huge brain power we all have, and move forward. “Therefore, the challenge for us is that the way we do things has to change for the future, because what we have as information is not the issue, but what we do with AI information at our disposal,” she added,. Buttressing the VC’s position, the DVC in charge of Academics & Research, Prof Bola Oboh, further noted that the UNILAG Research Conference and Fair has grown over the years, saying the theme was very apt in shaping the nation’s future as academics by being more relevant and highly sought after even outside the walls of the university.

According to her, this future of work, education and well-being in an Al age would involve human-AI collaborations with AI handling repetitive tasks and boosting productivity. Subsequently, she explained that education therefore would need to be re-evaluated with priority given to creativity, problem-solving and critical thinking skills with a constant need for the adoption of life-long learning in order to stay relevant.

It is in view of this that Prof Oboh stated unequivocally that education should focus more on skills based learning with a lot of integration of AI tools into learning, and that this would need the adoption of ethical and inclusive practices into learning. The DVC, who pointed out that there would definitely be challenges and risks, stressed the need for the academia to fully embrace this technology and use it for their growth and development, the areas which she said would be the focus for the research fair.

On the university’s research efforts since 1983, Prof Oboh stated that over N1 billion had been disbursed to researchers within the university as research grants through the University Central Research Committee (CRC). She said: “The grants have gradually helped to improve the capability of our faculty in research and helped them to build confidence to go for more national and international grants.

This has also been recently confirmed by Times Higher Education (THE) ranking for 2026, where UNILAG was not only ranked as first university in Nigeria, but the breakdown shows that in research quality we are the best in Nigeria.

“Our research over the years, as a university, has impacted positively on society in various policy, community development, change of practices, adoption of some technologies, and product development areas, among others.” Welcoming participants to the conference, the DVC, while highlighting the level of internationalization of the research fair, noted that a total of 208 abstracts were received of which 177 were accepted; 112 for oral and 65 for poster.

With the volume of abstracts and premium place on the fair, she added that the prizes for this year’s edition had be reactivated, with the best oral presentation in Science & Humanities receiving a plaque and cash prize of N250, 000; while the best student oral presenter in Science & Humanities with student as first author will get a plaque and N100,000, respectively. On his part, the Chairman, Conference Planning Committee, Prof Okunuga, also pointed out that the Research Conference, which has continued to grow over the years, has lived up to its mandate.

Keynote

However, in his keynote, the Managing Director/CEO of Galaxy Backbone Limited, Prof Ibrahim Adeyanju, stated that there is no mincing the word that AI has redefined the world and future of work.

In his presentation, titled: “The Future of Work in the AI Age, Navigating the Disruption and Fostering Well-Being,” the keynote speaker, whose paper focused on four thematic areas, noted that the world is actually living through the digital revolution and the new age of AI. He said that we are living through a revolution; the digital revolution, and now, a new, even more powerful wave is upon us – the Age of Artificial Intelligence, even as he added that this new frontier is not with fear, but with a clear-eyed vision for Nigeria.

According to him, the paper would navigate three critical pillars: the Disruption AI will bring, the imperative of well-being in this new era, and our ultimate ambition: to build a truly inclusive and prosperous digital nation. On the concern of navigating disruption, Adeyanju explained that the more profound reality was that AI is fundamentally redefining the nature of work itself, creating a symbiotic relationship between human intelligence and machine efficiency.

The keynote speaker, who said the future of education in the AI age is a fundamental shift from a model of knowledge transmission to one of skill and character cultivation, noted that it is about moving from “what to learn” to “how to think and who to become.” In view of this, he stated that the central change is that education would no longer be about accumulating information, as AI would be the world’s most powerful librarian, researcher, and fact checker, available to every student.

“Therefore, the goal of education will shift from knowing to understanding, applying, and creating; and the changing classroom from lecture hall to collaborative studio,” he stated. While saying that the AI age is not a threat to Nigeria’s potential, but the very amplifier we need to unlock it, Adeyanju noted that Nigeria, and particularly the university should not be passive passengers on this journey, but to be the architects, the engineers, and the artists of our destiny.

He said: “Let us navigate the disruption with courage, turning challenges into our greatest opportunities. Let us foster well-being with compassion, ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind in the digital dash.

“And together, let us build a digital nation that is not just a copy of others, but a unique, vibrant, and prosperous model for Africa and the world – a nation powered by technology, but driven by the relentless, innovative, and unyielding spirit of the Nigerian people.” Meanwhile, the Professor of Computer Engineering, who acknowledged the continuously growing impact of technology, described AI as a game changer in every sphere of human existence.

This is as Adeyanju said the future of AI should challenge researchers in the areas of ensuring equitable access for all users, while teachers and lecturers must lay emphasis on process, presentation, oral defense and in-class creation as a way of warding off plagiarism and driving the social integration part of education among students.

Thus, the keynote speaker assured stakeholders that teachers and lecturers would remain irreplaceable in the AI age, even as he noted that the roles of academics would evolve into that of mentors, coaches, as well as providers of personalised guidance, motivation and support.

He stated: “Teachers and lecturers will become curators of learning experiences, designers of rich, project-based curricular that leverage AI tools, facilitators of discussions and debates, leading Socrates dialogues on ethics, philosophy and the limitations of technology, nurturers of soft-skills, fostering empathy, collaboration and resilience in the classroom.”

Curiously, he affirmed that the AI Age does not pose any threat to Nigeria’s potentials, but rather it is an amplifier which would help to unlock such potentials. He, therefore, implored researchers to be architects, engineers and artistes of their own destiny; rather than passive passengers in the digital transformation journey.

Adeyanju added: “We must navigate the disruption with courage, turning challenges into our greatest opportunities, we must foster wellbeing with compassion, ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind in this digital race, and together, we can build a digital nation that is not a copy of others, but a unique, and vibrant prosperous model for the world.”

“That AI will disrupt our activities, though could be frightening, AI has become more practicable and raised the questions of whether AI will take away employment given Nigeria’s youth population; streamline the civil service and governance, teaching, education, healthcare and agriculture.

That means navigating AI in areas of climate change, impact on education, health, agriculture; or build a truly prosperous Nigeria through AI, and would not decline human activities, but augment critical thinking, collaboration, as we need to train the workforce skillbased that foster long-life knowledge.

Collaboration

In their separate remarks, the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria; His Excellency Gautier Mignot, however, highlighted the series of ongoing developmental collaborations between the European Union and various institutions in Nigeria, which he list to include the N410 million Electric Waterway Project in Lagos, tagged: “The OmiEko Transport” project. However, he urged Nigeria and Africa to rely and embrace AI for mapping and development, saying cooperation is the solution to global challenges.

Mignot, who stressed that the EU would continue to deepen its collaboration with University of Lagos in the area of research, said the EU Erasmus+Programme at UNILAG, is a bold collaboration for research globally with which Nigeria would benefit tremendously. Added to this, he noted that the EU is set to open an agreement with the country on Science Technology and Innovation to foster cooperation for research.

Representatives of the Embassies of Poland, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands, in their separate remarks, pledged their countries’ support for the university and Nigeria, saying their relationship with the country would continue to be deepened in the areas of education and research development. “We believe in the value of integration and collaboration, free exchange of people for us to develop together.

We are happy for the opportunities we shared with Nigeria and we would continue to deepen our integration and cooperation,” they said. While saying that AI is already writing itself to our table and working through the use of computers, the Representative of the Embassy of Belgium, noted that AI would help our society to thrive in the areas of climate issue, development and solutions.

AI can solve long intractable problems,” he said, even as the Diplomat noted that companies from the country are linking up with Nigeria through AI Apps. While lauding UNILAG for the research conference, the Embassy of Spain reiterated the Embassy’s plans to partner with Nigeria’s research development drive that is pioneered by UNILAG, even as he added that AI would change the narrative and create a brighter future for Nigeria.

“With AI, things are changing and becoming more automated, especially the use of AI in military domains. We look forward to more integration and cooperation with Nigeria. “We want to applaud this programme or conference that brings science and humanities scholars together for research purposes,” the Netherlands Representative said.