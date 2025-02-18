UNILAG Registrar Tasks Administrators On Excellence, Professionalism

Share

For effective and efficient administration of the university operations, a call has gone to administrative officers at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to exemplify excellence and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

The call was made by the University Registrar, Mrs Abosede Wickliffe, during her first interactive session with Principal Assistant Registrars/Secretaries, Senior Assistant Registrars/ Secretaries, Assistant Registrars/ Secretaries, Chief Executive Officers, Assistant Chief Executive Officers and Principal Executive Officers I & II of the university, organised to interface with them. At the Senate Chambers of the UNILAG Senate House, venue of the interactive session, the Registrar, urged the participants to demonstrate high level of commitment, dedication and professionalism, as well as carry out their duties with high sense of responsibilities.

Therefore, he assured the staff members that her tenure would focus more on digitalisation and Information Communication Technology (ICT) proficiency of all staff, automation of the processes, as well as capacity building of workers to drive efficiency across the university system.

As part of the Registry’s ongoing strategic engagements with the staff of the university Registry staff, Mrs Wickliffe further anchored the elements of her administration’s mission statement on “Promoting Administrative Excellence and Professionalism” with a view to securing the cooperation and commitment of the staff.

The Registrar, who underscored the indispensability of a professional registry in the running of a university system, spoke of the need for every administrator to embrace dignity, integrity, humility, team spirit and other values needed in order to properly reposition and recalibrate the University Registry for more efficient service delivery. While stressing the importance of self-improvement for the purpose of personal growth, development and reverence; the Registrar urged staff members in the administrative cadre to be solution-oriented and provide, and result driven in the performance of their functions.

Similarly, she also reiterated the need for administrators to be abreast with all rules and regulations of the university, just as she cautioned them against vices and those conduct which could sabotage the mandate and expectations of the Registry in line with the UNILAG Future-Ready Agenda of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola-led management.

Meanwhile, several remarks, observations and suggestions offered by the registry staff and officers at the interactive session centered on the need to foster healthy ties and relationships among the staff across all cadres; improve staff welfare and motivations where necessary in order to enhance staff morale.

