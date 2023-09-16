UNILAG Reduces Students’ Obligatory Fees, Utility Charges

Sequel to the protests by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) against fees hike in University of Lagos and the call for reduction, the university authorities have announced a review in the obligatory fees and other charges to be paid by the students.

The reduction followed the outcomes of the meeting of the management of the institution, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola at a meeting with the leadership of the union, led by NANS President, Usman Umar Barambu and the UNILAG Faculty leaders.

For the second time in the last two weeks, Nigerian students, under their umbrella union, NANS, yesterday stormed the Akoka main campus of the university to protest the increment and demanded an urgent reversal of the management’s decision.

Following the Thursday’s meeting, the management has reduced the obligatory fees for new undergraduate students from N126,325 to N116,325 for courses without Lab/ Studio and N176,325 to N166,325 for courses with Lab/Studio.

Again, for obligatory fees for returning undergraduate students was reviewed from N100,750 to N80,750 for courses without Lab/Studio; N140,250 to N120,250 for courses with Lab/Studio; and from N190,250 to N170,250 for Medical/Pharmacy students and students in Health Professions.

The utility charges for all categories of students were reduced to N15,000 from N20,000; while for undergraduate hostels in Akoka and Yaba campuses, the fee was reduced to N43,000 from N90,000; for hostels in Idi-Araba campus, the hostel fee was reduced to N65,000 from N120,000; and hostel fee for Sodiende Hall was reduced from N250,000 to N135,000.

Also, the convocation fees for final year students earlier fixed for N30,000 has been reduced to N27,000. The students at the meeting had demanded the reversal of the obligatory fees, reversal of hostel fees and reinstatement of Students’ Union at UNILAG, which was proscribed since the administration of the late Prof Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe.

Meanwhile, Barambu-led NANS noted that the absence of students’ union in the university had adversely affected communication between the students and management, as the students would have been able to channel their grievances appropriately through the union.

The Vice-Chancellor, however, enumerated the horrible situation of the university in the face of the prevailing economic realities in the country, and the struggle to meet its obligations to students, staff and municipal service providers, among others.

Ogunsola, who had reiterated that “No UNILAG students would drop out of the institution due to fees,” stressed that the goal of the 62-year-old university is to deliver quality education to its students regardless of class, tribe and creed.

Meanwhile, NANS Public Relations Officer (PRO), Tope Giwa, who is a student of UNILAG, told New Telegraph that the reduction was agreed on between the students’ union and the university management, and that based on the review the union has decided to halt further protest.

To cushion the effects of the impact of the obligatory fees review and the payment on parents and guardians, the Vice-Chancellor restated the commitment of the Ivory Tower to the actualisation of the following measures put in place, which include Instalment Payment Option, Revitalisation of Students’ Work-Study programme, Assistance to Indigent Students, Triple A Project, Pay for Mentors Project, Scholarship Opportunities, among others.