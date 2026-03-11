UNILAG Reaffirms Continuation Of Semester Exams

…ASUU suspends indefinite job boycott, follow

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has reaffirmed the continuation of the ongoing first semester examinations, which began on Monday.

This is coming against the backdrop of the indefinite job boycott declared on Tuesday by the university chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over unpaid Consolidated Academic Teaching Allowances (CATA) of the lecturers.

But ASUU, it was learnt, had early on Wednesday suspended the Industrial action, following the advice and intervention of the national leadership of the union, led by its National President, Prof Chris Punwa.

However, when contacted this morning by New Telegraph, the UNILAG-ASUU Chairman, Prof Idou Keinde, said: “I have no luxury of time to talk to you on it. I am attending to other matters. Go to the field and see things yourself.

“UNILAG-ASUU did not embark on strike, but only withdrew its services and called its members to stay off their duty posts.”

Meanwhile, the university had in a statement issued late yesterday and signed by the university’s Head, Communication Unit, Mrs Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, titled: UNILAG management reaffirms continuation of examinations,” said: “Any disruption at this time would adversely affect students, especially those scheduled to commence the Students’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), internships, and those preparing to proceed to the Law School.”

In the statement made available to New Telegraph early this morning, the institution, which noted that while engagement with the ASUU executive continues, members of the university community are hereby informed that examinations scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, 2026, would proceed as planned.

However, it stated that courses for which students have been informed by their Deans or Heads of Department that examinations would not be held will be rescheduled, and the new dates will be communicated in due course.

The statement reads in part: “The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has noted reports circulating in the media that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), UNILAG chapter, at its Congress held on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, directed its members to suspend their services over alleged unpaid Consolidated Academic Teaching Allowances (CATA).

“Management observes that due process was not followed in making this declaration. Nevertheless, in its commitment to the welfare of staff and students, the university has continued to engage with the ASUU executive to address all issues.

The university is particularly mindful that students are currently at a critical stage of the academic session, with semester examinations already underway. Any disruption at this time would adversely affect students, especially those scheduled to commence the Students’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), internships, and those preparing to proceed to the Law School.

“While engagement with the ASUU executive continues, members of the university community are hereby informed that examinations scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, 2026, will proceed as planned.

“However, courses for which students have been informed by their Deans or Heads of Department that examinations will not hold will be rescheduled, and the new dates will be communicated in due course.

“All examinations will continue as scheduled from Thursday, March 12, 2026, and deans are to ensure that necessary arrangements are put in place for the smooth and successful conduct of the examinations.

“The management appeals to all members of the university community to remain calm and continue to go about their lawful academic activities as discussions with ASUU executive continue toward an amicable resolution of the issues raised.”

Meanwhile, New Telegraph also gathered that the university Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Mr Wole Olanipekun (SAN), in the Council’s intervention has called for an emergency meeting between the leadership of ASUU and university authorities tomorrow (Thursday).