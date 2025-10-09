UNILAG Ranks Best University In Nigeria By Times Higher Education

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has been ranked as the best university in Nigeria in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, released on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

According to the latest ranking, UNILAG shares the first position in Nigeria with the University of Ibadan (UI), both placed in the 801–1000 range globally, out of over 2,191 institutions assessed across the world.

Following closely, Covenant University and Bayero University, Kano (BUK) were ranked in the 1001–1200 range, placing them among the top-performing universities in the country.

Outside Nigeria, UNILAG shares the 801–1000 band with several reputable institutions such as the University of Cape Coast, Ghana; Alexandria University and Cairo University, Egypt; Ain Shams University, Egypt; and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, Mexico.

According to THE, the ranking was meticulously conducted using carefully calibrated performance indicators that assess universities’ achievements across five key areas — teaching, research environment, research quality, industry engagement, and international outlook.

Reacting to the development, the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, commended the university’s management, staff, students, alumni, and partners for their unwavering support and contributions to the institution’s continued excellence.

In a statement issued by the Head of the Communication Unit, Mrs. Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, titled “UNILAG Ranks 1st in Nigeria in 2026 Times Higher Education World University Rankings,” the institution reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining global standards in research, innovation, and teaching.

“The University of Lagos, established over six decades ago with just three Faculties and a Medical School, has consistently grown and today boasts 19 Faculties, a Distance Learning Institute, a School of Postgraduate Studies, 26 Research Centres, six Research Institutes, and seven Centres of Excellence,” the statement read.

Mrs. Alaga-Ibraheem noted that the university continues to uphold its legacy as a leading provider of quality tertiary education and research in Nigeria, leaving “indelible marks in academic and professional fields.”