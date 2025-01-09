UNILAG Produces 561 First Class Graduates

Share

University of Lagos (UNILAG) has produced 561 first-class graduates. Vice-Chancellor Folasade Ogunsola announced this yesterday at a news conference to herald the school’s 55th convocation scheduled for January 10 and 19.

According to the professor, Damilare Adebakin and Samuel Badekale of the Faculty of Science and the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics emerged as the overall best-graduating students with a perfect score of 5.00 CGPA.

The VC said a total of 16,343 students would graduate in the 2022/2023 academic session. The Overall Best Ph.D.

Thesis award goes to Adetoun Alaba Akitoye, who obtained her Ph.D. in Chemistry, while the Best Ph.D. Thesis (Humanities) is Eniola Niniola Ladipo.

Ogunsola said Mr Fola Adeola, co-Founder of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank Plc) and Founder of FATE Foundation; Mr Kolawole Adesina, Group Managing Director (GMD) of Sahara Power Group; and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) would be honoured by the university on January 16.

Share

Please follow and like us: