UNILAG Probes Sexual Impropriety

Following the case of sexual impropriety brought by a student against a lecturer of the institution, the management of University of Lagos (UNILAG), has reiterates its zero-tolerance stance for all forms of sexual harassment.

This is as it said that students and other members of the university community are encouraged to report any form of harassment or misconduct through the designated offices.

A Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Management, Dr Samuel Ojogbo, has been accused by a 20-year-old female student of the institutionof sexually assaulting her sexually.

It was, however, gathered that the 300-Level female student (name withheld) alleged that the lecturer invited her into his office on August 22, 2025, at about 12:00 noon, and, in the process, forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

It was also learnt that the student reported the incident to the police on 28 August 2025, after which she was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The Head, Communication Unit for the university, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, in a statement reiterated that commitment of the management to ensuring justice in alleged cases of sexual impropriety against the staff of the institution.

“The University of Lagos (UNILAG) management is aware of a serious allegation of sexual impropriety made by a student of the university against an academic member of staff,” she said in the statement, adding that the matter had already been reported to the appropriate police authorities, and the University’s Safeguarding Centre is also providing all necessary support to the student.

In addition, a university panel has begun investigation of the allegation, and its findings, according to the university, would be communicated through appropriate channels upon completion.

“The public is hereby assured that the university will conduct a thorough investigation, and ensure justice to all involved. The university reiterates its zero-tolerance stance for all forms of sexual harassment. Students and other members of the university community are encouraged to report any form of harassment or misconduct through the designated offices,” it added.