UNILAG Muslim Community Honours Retirees, 6 Elevated Staff

The University of Lagos Muslim Community (UMC) over the weekend organised a special prayer to honour its members who recently bowed out of the institution after outstanding service years. The event which held at the Islamic Center Hall, UNILAG Central Mosque, Main Campus, Akoka was also dedicated to celebrating members of staff both in the teaching and non-academic cadres that recently got elevated in the University.

The four retirees included the former Chairman of the UMC and Professor of Sociology, Lai Olurode; Professor of Statistics, Abdur Rasheed Kola Ojikutu; Professor of Sociology, Ade- bayo Ninalowo and the Deputy University Librarian and Head of Readers’ Services Department, University of Lagos Library, Dr. Halima Sadia Egberongbe. A list of members with new appointments obtained by Muslim News included Prof. Olufemi Saibu (Director, Quality Assurance); Prof. Akanbi Ilupeju (Incoming Dean of Arts); Prof. Adeola Sulaiman (Incoming Dean of Management Sciences).

Others are Prof. Hakeem Amuda (Director CITS); Prof. Alabi Soneye (Outgoing Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies) who was not honoured when appointed; and Prof. Hikmot Koleoso (First Female Muslim Professor of Estate Management). All the retired members were present at the Islamic Center Hall where the celebration took place except Prof. Ojikutu who joined virtually as he was out of the country.

The Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Rahmon Ade Bello; the 11th Vice Chancellor of the institution, used the occasion to commissioned a madrasah facilities, commended UMC for the initiative which he said will aide learning of the Qur’an, Arabic and encourage other students to join. “Alhamdulillah for the UMC and the management for the creating this beautiful and positive learning center. When children come to learn, they want to do so by examples. They want to see what is around them. And with this, learning of the Qur’an and Arabic has been made easy. They will learn through the screens and from their teachers.

It’s a laudable effort,” he said. The event featured a special Jum’ah service which was conducted by one of the University Chief Imams, Prof. Tajudeen Yusuf. While quoting Surah Hadid, Qur’an 57: 20-24, Prof. Yusuf reminded the congregation that no stage of life is permanent, adding that, “whatever position we find ourselves should be used well because we are writing our own history.

If we are always mindful of Allah’s injunctions, we can rest assured that our marks would be good and Aljannah Firdaus will be ours,” he noted. Chairman of UMC, Prof. Hakeem Olaniyan, said the event was a long-standing tradition and expressed his joy at its sustenance by the Muslim community.