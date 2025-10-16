UNILAG Medical Research Centre To Be Inaugurated Monday

The Director of Administration at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL), Dr. Olayinka Obafemi-Moses, on Wednesday announced that all arrangements have been concluded for the inauguration of the college’s state-of-the-art research centre.

Obafemi-Moses, who also serves as the College Secretary, disclosed this during a news conference ahead of the official unveiling of the Sir Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Research Centre in Lagos.

He said the comprehensive research facility was conceived following the college’s alumni engagement in 2019, during which business magnate Sir Kesington Adebutu generously donated ₦200 million, laying the foundation for its establishment.

According to him, the facility is designed as a multi-dimensional research centre for both animal and clinical research aimed at improving health outcomes in Nigeria and beyond.

He explained that the project, to be officially inaugurated on Monday, will also serve as a training hub for students in areas such as research methodology, animal and human clinical trials, and related scientific disciplines.

Obafemi-Moses commended Adebutu for his philanthropy, noting that the inauguration coincides with the donor’s 90th birthday celebration.

He added that prominent dignitaries including the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Minister of Health, Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate; and the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, among others, are expected to attend the ceremony.

“The four-storey building, conceptualised in 2019, will be officially unveiled on Monday. The ground floor is dedicated to animal research, while the second and third floors will house laboratories, seminar rooms, data rooms, and lecture halls,” he said.

“We need such a facility to enable us train and guide students properly so that they can compete globally,” he added.

A researcher from the Department of Surgery, Prof. Adesoji Ademuyiwa, described the new facility as a “one-stop provision for research support”, noting that it would attract scholars from across the world.

“This ultramodern research centre, the first of its kind in Nigeria, is equipped to enhance basic animal and human clinical research,” Ademuyiwa said.

“We are in the business of generating and transferring knowledge. Research is about creating new knowledge which can then be taught and applied, it’s a continuous circle,” he added.

Also speaking, Prof. Ahmed Oloyo of the Department of Physiology said the project would have multiple benefits, including enhancing training, promoting capacity development, and discouraging the migration of health professionals abroad.

“This centre will provide the kind of human capacity development that Nigeria urgently needs. It will help reduce the ‘Japa’ syndrome by encouraging practitioners to remain and operate locally,” he said.

“Many of the research projects from the centre will attract international funding, further putting Nigeria on the global research map,” he added.