UNILAG Medical & Dental Alumni Of 2004 Celebrates 20 Years With ₦30m Legacy Project

Medical and dental graduates of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL), Class of 2004, have launched a week-long programme to commemorate 20 years after graduation, unveiling a ₦30 million legacy project aimed at strengthening medical education and mentoring future healthcare professionals.

At a press briefing to kick off the anniversary, the Chairman of the reunion and a consultant physician, Dr Dipo Ayedun, said the celebration—coming 21 years after their graduation—was an opportunity to reflect on the class’ professional journey and renew its commitment to service.

The anniversary is themed “20 Years Strong: Reflecting on Our Journey, Inspiring the Future.”

Ayedun described the event as more than a social reunion, stressing that it represents a deliberate effort to give back to the institution that shaped the careers of the class.

“We are proud products of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos. Beyond celebrating how far we have come, we recognise our responsibility to inspire and support the next generation of doctors and dentists,” he said.

He welcomed classmates returning from across Nigeria and the diaspora, including Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, noting that for many, it was their first physical reunion in nearly two decades.

Central to the anniversary is the renovation of the 200-Level Lecture Hall, popularly known as the Platform Class. The Class of 2004 invested over ₦30 million to refurbish the hall, which plays a critical role in undergraduate medical training at the CMUL.

The upgraded facility now features smart televisions, improved lighting, enhanced power supply and a modern learning environment designed to meet international standards.

According to Ayedun, the give-back initiative rests on three pillars: infrastructure development, teaching and training, and mentorship.

He noted that several members of the class currently serve as lecturers at CMUL, while others are actively involved in mentoring students and young doctors through structured engagements.

“Through our symposium, we are exposing students to diverse career paths, both within Nigeria and in the diaspora, showing that excellence is possible in multiple contexts,” he said.

The anniversary programme includes courtesy visits to the Provost of CMUL and the Chief Medical Director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), a scientific conference and symposium with keynote speakers largely drawn from the Class of 2004, social bonding activities, and a grand finale dinner and awards night celebrating excellence among members.

Addressing concerns about brain drain in the health sector, Ayedun said the trend reflects broader structural challenges such as poor funding, welfare, remuneration and gaps in residency training.

He urged the government to improve budgetary allocation and sustain engagement with healthcare professionals. He added that migration could also result in “brain gain” when diaspora professionals contribute skills, knowledge and resources back home.

On artificial intelligence in medicine, Ayedun said AI should complement, not replace, clinical expertise, particularly in improving access to care in underserved areas. He disclosed that CMUL has developed an AI usage policy and deployed tools to detect unethical use by students, underscoring the need for strong ethical standards.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the reunion, Dr Olayemi Dawodu, described the anniversary as a celebration of purpose, resilience and recommitment to the ideals of medicine.

She said the class’ enduring legacy would be its commitment to mentorship and uplifting future generations, pledging continued support for improved learning facilities, clinical training and research at CMUL.