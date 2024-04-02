UNILAG, LASU deepen preparations, merge committees ahead of FASU Games

Ahead of the 11th Federation of African University Sports (FASU) Games to be jointly hosted by the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Lagos State University (LASU) in September, the institutions have pledged their readiness and commitment to host an excellent and successful tournament for the greater good of Africa.

Tagged “Lagos 2024,” the two hosting universities held a Pre-FASU seminar at the Ojo, Lagos Main Campus of Lagos State University to properly synergise and strategise in their preparation towards ensuring a hitch-free sporting fiesta, billed to hold between September 20 and 29, 2024.

The Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, in her remarks, noted that hosting the prestigious sports event is not merely a testament to the universities’ commitment to the promotion of sports, but also a celebration of the rich diversity and talent that exist in African continent.

The pre-FASU seminar was organised to facilitate the merger of the various organising committees set up by the two institutions towards successful hosting of the event, which would be the first time ever that two universities in the same state will host the competition.

Expressing her optimism and confidence in the ability of the members of the organising committees of the two institutions, the Vice-Chancellor, however, explained that she has no doubt that with the array and pedigree of individuals who have been appointed to serve on the various sub-committees of the main organising committee, “we are in for nothing but success at the end of the competition.”

As members of the organising committees, she noted that they have been entrusted with a significant responsibility to ensure the smooth and successful execution of the historic event as they cannot afford to fail.

Prof Olatunji-Bello, therefore, urged members of the organising committee to be united in hosting the best universities games ever, even as she charged them to ensure the institutions also emerge victorious.

“This is the second time the competition is coming to Nigeria. Let us work together as a united force to make it the best FASU Games ever. And, if in the process we do win the competition it would be the icing on the cake. There is no reason for our teams not to come first and second. We are hosting to make history, we are hosting to win,” she added.

Speaking at the Seminar, Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, who underscored the importance of sports as a major factor in social integration, noted that the 11th FASU Games would provide a platform for young Africans to interact, build relationships, and forge connections across different cultures and communities, as well as promote social cohesion and integration.

Ogunsola, while echoing her counterpart’s position on hosting the best games in the competition’s history, said: “The continent of Africa has about 1.3 billion people 70 per cent of which are below the age of 30 years. These young people are the pride of Africa. Nigeria has about 159 million of that population, and the people who will be competing in this sporting fiesta are within that range.

“So, what we are doing is building a future of young people coming together, collaborating and excelling. The bridges that we will be building will take us far into the future, and where is better to build the bridges than in Lagos State, the State of Excellence, and where is better than UNILAG and LASU.

“It is great that we are here today to flag off the games at LASU and to tell everyone that we are going to host the best games ever.”

On her part, the Secretary-General of the Federation of African University Sports (FASU), Dr. Peninnah Kabenge noted that the inter-university sporting games would be a captivating experience for participating athletes, officials, and spectators, as well as raise the profile of UNILAG and LASU on the international stage.

“I am happy that Nigeria is opening its doors again to Africa as we celebrate 20 years since the Games were revived. It is no coincidence that the same country that hosted the Games in 2004 is again hosting us in 2024,” she stated.

In his remarks, the President of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), Dr. Bawa Muhammad congratulated the host institutions, describing the Seminar as the official commencement of activities leading up to the 11th FASU Games which will feature a wide range of sporting and cultural events.

“With the support of both UNILAG and LASU, the upcoming games are expected to be a celebration of sportsmanship, friendship, and excellence,” he said.

The All-Africa University Games, which was first held in 1975 in Accra, Ghana, is a regional multi-sport event organized by the Federation of Africa University Sports for university athletes. The games were first held in 1975 in Accra, Ghana.

The event will feature team sports such as Basketball, Football, Volleyball, and Handball; as well as the following individual sports: Athletics, Badminton, Chess, Judo, Table Tennis, Tennis, Karate, Taekwondo and Swimming.

The high point of the seminar were lectures and presentations delivered by the former Secretary General NUGA, Mr Bola Orodele; Prof Iyiola Oni from the Centre for Multi-Modal Transport Studies, University of Lagos, and the Programme Director, International Olympic Committee Advanced Sports Management Course (ASMC) Nigeria, Prof Clement Fasan, as well as the breaking of the organising committees into different sessions for effective engagement.