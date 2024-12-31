UNILAG Inducts 112 Pharmacists, Reiterates Need To Integrate AI Into Practice

Share

No fewer than 112 fresh Pharmacy graduates of the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Lagos (UNILAG) for the 2023/2024 Cohort, have been inducted into the Pharmaceutical profession.

The inductees were honoured at the induction ceremony held at the Old Great Hall, College of Medicine University of Lagos (CMUL), Idi-Araba, Lagos.

Presenting the inductees to the Registrar of the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN), the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, noted that the event marked another significant milestone in the university’s commitment to producing qualified professionals for industry needs, while contributing to its quota to national development.

Ogunsola, who was represented by the Dean of Faculty of Pharmacy, Prof Gloria Ayoola, commended the new pharmacists (inductees) for their resilience, dedication, sacrifice, and commitment, which according to her, led to their academic success and induction to the profession.

The Vice-Chancellor, while underscoring the importance of technology in every field and profession, noted that “Artificial Intelligence (AI) will allow you to achieve things beyond what was once imaginable, but let us also remember that technology would always enhance, but not to replace the human touch.”

She added: “Patients value and trust you not only for your knowledge, but also for the compassion and reassurance you bring to their care.

“It is, therefore, our duty to use these powerful tools with empathy, care and professionalism.” Ogunsola, however, urged the inductees to continuously seek knowledge and embody the virtues, values, and ethics of the pharmaceutical profession.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the ceremony, Mr Olumide Akintayo, a Pharmacist, congratulated the inductees on the successful completion of their studies, and described their entry into the pharmaceutical profession as occurring at a challenging time, particularly in light of the significant issues facing Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

He, however, viewed these challenges as opportunities to strengthen the pharmaceutical industry within the country and globally through the integration of Artificial Intelligence. Akintayo explained:

“The goal of integrating AI into pharmaceutical practice is to create a healthier future for all Nigerians, ensure no child dies from malaria or diarrhea due to lack of access to the right medication, reduce maternal mortality, and ensure that no elderly person is neglected because they live far from the nearest pharmacy.” The theme of the induction is “Pharmacy in the Digital Age: Embracing AI for a Healthier Future.”

The high point of the induction was the 10th Alumni Lecture of the Faculty, titled: “Revolutionising Healthcare with AI,” which was delivered by the guest speaker, Mr Olanrewaju Awolokun, a Pharmacist.

In his lecture, he highlighted the transformative potential of AI and its vital role in advancing the pharmaceutical industry, even as he dismissed concerns that AI would replace pharmacists, but encouraged the inductees to view AI as a tool that could enhance the integrity of the medicine supply chain and improve drug authentication.

Awolokun, a 2006/2007 alumnus of the university also dwelt on the current trends in digital healthcare; the challenges facing AI in Pharmacy; and its future potential, advocating further research to expand the applicability of AI and increase its acceptance across the industry.

Another high point of the ceremony was the presentation of the 2023/2024 inductees to the Registrar of the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN), Ibrahim Ahmed, a Pharmacist, by Prof Gloria Ayoola on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor.

