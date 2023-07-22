Unilag Increases Tuition Fees, Students To Pay More For Hostel, Library, Others

After much anxiety by students and parents of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), indications emerged yesterday that the authorities of the institution may have finally effected an increase in students’ tuition fees.

The university’s chapter of the senior workers, under the aegis of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) in a release on SSANU Voice, tagged: “UNILAG Management met with Non-teaching staff unions to discuss welfare issues”, which went viral on social media revealed that the new fees regime ranges from N100,750; N140,250 to N190,250 depending on the departments and courses offered by the students. The increment was announced at the meeting convened at the request of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folashade Ogunsola with the representatives of the non-teaching staff unions, comprising SSANU, NASU and NAAT held on July 20, at the Senate Committee Chamber, Akoka main campus of the university, without the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in attendance.

During the meeting, according to a release, the proposed fees for undergraduate students at UNILAG were disclosed. “In the new charges, which the Vice-Chancellor explained were set nationally and could not be modified for specific student categories. “Students without laboratory or studio use will now pay N100,750, while those with laboratory or studio use will pay N140,250 while College of Medicine undergraduates will pay N190,250,” the release added.

Prior to the new increment, New Telegraph findings had revealed that the students of the institution in the just concluded 2021/2022 academic session, paid N59,500 for students without the use of laboratory or studio and N69,500 for students with the use of laboratory and studio, respectively. Apart from the tuition fees, the hostel fees that used to be N25,000, has now been increased to N80,000 per bed space.

Another release, tagged New Fees for Freshers by the university, which was sighted by New Telegraph, new students who are none science and who do not engage in the usage of laboratories and studios will pay N126,325 while students in the sciences with the usage of laboratory will pay N176,325. According to the release, Toxicology fee has now moved from N5,000 to N10,000; Library usage fee also increased from N2,500 to N15,000.

For final year students, they will now pay a fee of N30,000 as in house fee that will cover convocation gown, fee and brochure. Meanwhile, the National President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, in a telephone interview with our Correspondent, said the union was not surprised about what is happening presently.