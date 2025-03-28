UNILAG Honours AXA Mansard Chairman, Adesina, With Doctoral Degree

Share

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has conferred an honorary doctoral degree on Kola Adesina (MFR), Chairman of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc.

According to UNILAG, this prestigious recognition celebrates Adesina’s exceptional contributions as a “globally renowned entrepreneur with extensive experience spanning academia, finance, trade, diplomacy, and the energy sector.”

Speaking on the development, Chief Client Officer of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, Rashidat Adebisi, congratulated Adesina, noting that this honour underscores Adesina’s significant impact in Nigeria and Africa’s growth and development.

She praised his unwavering commitment to excellence and human capital development, highlighting that it is no surprise that a prestigious institution like UNILAG is honouring him.

“As a business, we have greatly benefited from Adesina’s vast expertise and wealth of experience. His outstanding leadership and dedication to our nation’s progress are truly remarkable.

We are immensely proud to be associated with him and celebrate this milestone. We believe this honour will inspire Mr. Adesina to continue being a beacon of progress in Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape,” Adebisi stated.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, Kunle Ahmed, lauded Adesina’s virtues and emphasised that the honorary degree is a testament to Mr. Adesina’s exemplary leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence.

“Mr. Adesina’s visionary approach has been pivotal in driving our company’s success and positively influencing our ambition to transition from a payer to a partner.

We are incredibly proud of his accomplishments and this welldeserved recognition,” Ahmed remarked.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

