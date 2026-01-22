UNILAG Graduates 89 First Class Engineering Students

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) yesterday graduated a total of 2,097 students from its faculties of engineering, law, and management sciences.

Of the 613 graduates produced by the institution’s Faculty of Engineering, 89 made first class.

Vice-Chancellor Folasade Ogunsola gave the figure at the institution’s ongoing 2025 convocation ceremonies. The professor said degrees would be conferred on a total of 16,506 students at the school’s 56th Convocation Ceremonies, which began a few days ago.

Ogunsola said: “Today, graduating students of the faculties of engineering, law, and management sciences will be admitted to their degrees, while in the afternoon, those in the basic medical sciences, basic clinical sciences, clinical sciences, dental sciences, health professionsals, pharmacy.