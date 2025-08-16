A University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate who emerged as one of the best graduating students in 2025, Samuel Badekale has secured a Master’s scholarship to three universities in three foreign countries.

Badekale, who earned nationwide acclaim for finishing his degree in Cell Biology and Genetics with a flawless 5.00 CGPA, recently clinched the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s in Bio-membranes scholarship.

Recognised as the 2023/2024 Overall Best Graduating Student and Best in Sciences, Badekale stands out as the only Nigerian and the sole West African among this year’s recipients of the highly competitive award.

The European Union-funded programme will take him on a two-year academic journey across three leading European institutions: Université Côte d’Azur in France, the University of Genoa in Italy, and the University of Osnabrück in Germany.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that during the programme, he will specialise in frontier areas of research, including Membrane Biology, Neuroscience, and Experimental Medicine.

Badekale revealed this through his X platform. He said, “2025 has been good in every way!”

“Pleased to announce the next step in my journey: selected as the only Nigerian and West African for the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s in Biomembranes, studying across three world-class universities in France, Italy and Germany.

“As I look back, I see a young boy from Mushin, with a big dream: to explore the world and make a positive impact on the world.

“And today, by God’s faithfulness, that dream is gradually becoming a reality. Truly, ‘with God, every dream is achievable, even those that seem impossible.’”

The young man further urged students in Nigeria to embrace education, as it serves as a foundation for global opportunities

“To my younger self and every student out there, trust God.

“Hold your education tightly. Achieve the best grades possible, strive for excellence, because education remains one of the most powerful keys to advancing from your local community to the global stage.

“Education isn’t a scam. It’s a weapon. Use it. Learn more about the programme on its LinkedIn page,” Badekale added.

The Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Plus programme is structured to develop interdisciplinary skills, grooming scholars for careers in biomedical research, practice, and policy-making.