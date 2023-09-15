UNILAG Fee Slash: Student Leader Denies Reaching Agreement With Management

One of the student leaders at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has alleged that there hasn’t been any consensus between the student body and the institution management concerning the slash in the initial fee hike.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the UNILAG management bowed to pressure and decided to reduce the mandatory tuition fees that students are required to pay at the institution.

It was gathered that the school management made the announcement following a series of meetings with the national leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) after the varsity students had protested the recent hike amid the present hardship in the country.

Confirming the recent development, the Head of the Communication Unit at UNILAG, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday morning said the last meeting which included the National President of NANS, Comrade Usman Umar Barambu, along with other NANS officials, and the university team led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola.

Debunking the purported report, a student leader within the institution asserted that there had been no agreement or consensus reached with the university’s management.

The anonymous student leader disclosed to reporters that the university’s management had indeed met with student representatives. However, in contrast to the news reports about the reduction in the increased fees, they stated that no agreement had been reached.

The source said, “We have seen news items saying UNILAG Management has reached a ‘consensus’ with students on fees payable. That’s not true.

“They only met student representatives who are yet to give feedback to their constituents and gather opinions of the people they claim to represent on the suggested fees posed by the Management.

“There is no agreement. Until there’s a consensus among students, the struggle continues!”

Recall that students of the institution had taken to the streets twice to protest the hike in fees by the school management.