UNILAG Faculty Strengthens Digital Teaching, Keys Into LMS Training

In the drive to align with the Future-Ready UNILAG Vision of University of Lagos Vice-Chancellor, the Faculty of Management Sciences has taken a deliberate and proactive step towards strengthening digital teaching and learning.

The faculty, in setting the pace in leading digital transformation in teaching and learning, for one day equipped and up-skilled the academic staff members with hands-on training on effective use of the university’s Learning Management System (LMS). This timely initiative, according to the university, reflects the faculty’s commitment to key into the Vice-Chancellor’s forward looking framework of empowering staff, embracing technology, and preparing students for a rapidly evolving academic and professional world.

The hands-on training session, organised by the Faculty on the effective use of university’s LMS, which took place at Room 14 of the Faculty of Management Sciences New Building, among other aims, was designed to familiarise academic staff with the fundamentals of the LMS; and address practical challenges encountered in the day-to-day use of LMS for teaching, assessment, and student engagement.

The one-day training session, which recorded the active participation of senior academic staff of the faculty, including the Dean, Prof Adeola Suleiman, and Heads of Departments (HODs), underscored the Faculty’s leadershipdriven commitment to digital transformation and continuous professional development.

The training session was facilitated by a team of ICT professionals from the University’s Adetokunbo Sofoluwe Centre for Information, Technology and Systems (ABS-CITS), led by its Director, Prof Hakeem Amuda, which provided step-by-step demonstrations and real-time support to ensure that participants actively engaged with the LMS platform.

The session also served as a platform to show ways to effectively use LMS to reduce administrative workload and improve the overall learning experience of students. While commending the faculty for organising the training, participants described it as timely, practical and essential to enhancing academic delivery in an increasingly technology-driven educational environment.

They, however, highlighted several challenges associated with the LMS, which according to them, include difficulties with course content uploads, online assessment management, tracking student participation, navigation issues, and limited familiarity with the platform’s advanced features. These concerns were addressed through hands-on demonstrations, practical troubleshooting techniques, and simplified explanations tailored to the needs of lecturers.

The training guided participants on best practices for creating and managing courses, uploading lecture materials, setting up quizzes and examinations, monitoring students’ progress, as well as leveraging interactive tools within the LMS to enhance teaching effectiveness. “The LMS training initiative reaffirmed the Faculty of Management Sciences’ commitment to digital innovation, in line with the Future-Ready vision and mantra of Prof Folasade Ogunsola, the current Vice-Chancellor of the university.”