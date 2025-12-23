UNILAG, EWAN To Strengthen Collaboration To Drive Varsity’s Programmes

The management of University of Lagos (UNILAG) has spoken about the need for stronger synergy and strategic partnerships between the university and the media to drive the programmes and vision of the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola disclosed this during the Annual Media Parley with members of the press across the print, broadcast and online media, which was held at the Senate Lounge of the UNILAG Senate House.

In her remarks, she described the annual gathering with journalists as a moment to acknowledge and appreciate the media for the cooperation and fairness which the university has enjoyed all through the year courtesy of their reportage. Prof Ogunsola, who led other principal officers of the university and members of management, including Deans of Faculties and Directors of Units/ Departments to the event, acknowledged the media as strategic partners in the task of nation building, hence the need for stronger synergy and strategic partnerships.

She said: “You have held us accountable, told us where we erred and praised us where we have done well, as we continue on our journey of transforming this university, my prayer is that with you besides us, we will take our decisions more intentionally, more judiciously and with deeper thoughts and considerations for all possible outcomes.” Responding, EWAN Chairman, Mr Mojeed Alabi, acknowledged the daunting challenges confronting tertiary education in the country, and commended the university management for sustaining the tempo of excellence despite the inhibitions.

He advocated continued partnership among all stakeholders in the education sector as part of moves to create a system that would serve the greater interest of all, even as the media parley reinforced UNILAG’s resolve to sustain open communication and mutual respect with the media in pursuit of institutional transformation and national development.

On his part, Senior Assistant Registrar, New Media and Publicity, Isaiah Kumuyi, re-echoed the indispensability of collaboration and partnership between the media and the managements of tertiary institutions. He also spoke about ongoing transformative efforts in the university, especially the giant strides being recorded in AI research, adoption and application.

The annual media parley, which brought together the university management and members of the press, provided a platform for robust dialogue on deepening of partnerships that promote accurate, responsible and development-driven education reporting.

However, the Vice-Chancellor also reiterated the critical role of media in shaping public perception of the university system and advancing national education goals, noting that sustained engagement with education writers would enhance transparency, public trust and the dissemination of credible information about academic activities, research breakthroughs and policy directions.

Prof Ogunsola, who expressed the university’s readiness to work closely with the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN) through regular briefings and access to verified institutional data and information, insisted that informed reporting remains vital to the growth and global competitiveness of Nigerian universities.

She expressed delight over the professionalism, fairness, and constructive criticism demonstrated by journalists in their coverage of the university throughout the year, saying the media scrutiny has played a critical role in shaping better decision-making within the institution, and as the responsible reportage has strengthened governance and fostered trust between the university and the public.