UNILAG EU-Africa Connect to foster understanding, integration

The curtains have been lowered on the second edition of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) EU-Africa Connect Summer School 2023, co-funded by the European Union (EU) for undergraduates of the university. No fewer than 30 students selected across all Departments and Faculties of the university participated in the three-week summer school, coordinated by Prof Olufemi Saibu, the Project Coordinator. The theme is “Bringing Europe Closer to Africa 2.0.”

The students, who were grouped as representatives of each country in the European Union during the summer school, were taught the culture, language, economy, policy, education, international policy, parliamentary system, as well as opportunities in each of the countries. The EU-Africa Connectivity Project, a University of Lagos-Jean Monnet Module Programme, is a threeyear programme under the EU-Erasmus plus Jean Monnet Action for Higher Education Modular programme comprising, summer school, research workshops, mock EU Parliament sessions and a final international conference on EU-Africa Connectivity designed for university students seeking career in International Relations and Diplomacy. In his remarks during the closing ceremony, which took place of the Arthur Mbanefo Digital Research Centre (AMRC), Akoka main campus, the Project Coordinator of the UNILAG-Jean Monnet Module Programme, Prof Olufemi Saibu, said the first edition of the Summer School was held between January 9 and January 27, 2023; while the second edition commenced on Monday, September 18 and ended on Friday, October 6, 2023. According to him, the programme was designed to bridge the gap between the European Union nations and the continent of Africa, where despite the geographical closeness they are far apart in terms of understanding, culture, language and other imperatives.

Towards this end, the noted that the EU provided this platform for Africa so as to expose the youn Africans to how the continents could be close together through culture, history, economic integration, language and for Africa to maximise their diversity to address their challenges. Besides, Saibu stated that the three-week summer school has exposed and developed the students’ leadership traits and teamwork so that wherever they are, either at home, class, faculty, community, country, they should allow their personal interest to be subsumed by the majority interest.