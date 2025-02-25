UNILAG Don Urges NUC To Approve, Ensure Relevant Courses In Varsities

Share

A Professor of Labour Economics and don at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Olukemi Iyabode Lawanson, has urged the National Universities Commission (NUC) to ensure that only courses relevant in today’s labour market, and not courses that are already overtaken, or are likely to be overtaken by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the near future, are taught in tertiary institutions.

This is as she insisted that there should be total and complete overhaul of courses and academic programmes being offered in the Nigerian tertiary institutions, even as she stressed that where necessary new courses which are in tune with global practices and that fit in well with Artificial Intelligence should be integrated into the university curricula.

Consequently, Prof Lawanson spoke of the need for NUC, the agency supervising university education in Nigeria and which is saddled with the responsibility of designing and approving curricula for universities, to render some courses irrelevant and deleted from the list of courses offered by universities.

“There will also be a need for the NUC to engage in the training and retraining of lecturers so that they will be up-to-date in their methods of teaching in order to match international global practice,” the don stated.

These are some of the main thrusts of her inaugural lecture, the 7th in the series in the university for the 2024/2025 academic session; the 35th in the Faculty of Social Sciences and the 9th to be delivered from the Department of Economics since its inception in 1962.

The theme of the inaugural lecture is: “To Everything There is a Season….”: The Perspectives of a Labour Economist,” which was delivered at the J.F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium, Akoka main campus of the university.

In the lecture chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, the inaugural lecturer said on the part of individual universities and all other tertiary institutions, it is important for the management to ensure that the students are well-equipped with all the necessary tools for them to solve problems and excel in this new world of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The students, the inaugural lecturer explained, need to be challenged to be creative, innovative and forward looking in their approach to their studies, even as she noted further that they should be taught how to think outside the box, and to be entrepreneurial rather than dependent on the government to create jobs for them.

According to her, in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI), universities should consider offering a diverse range of courses that cater to both technical and ethical aspects of this rapidly-evolving field.

She said such programmes should include hands-on projects where students apply their learning to real-world problems, and collaborate with industry partners, as well as interdisciplinary programmes, which involve courses that integrate AI with fields such as healthcare, finance, and environmental science that can prepare students for diverse career paths.

By offering a comprehensive curriculum that includes both technical skills and ethical considerations, universities, according to her, should prepare students for the challenges and opportunities presented by AI.

“This approach not only addresses the immediate demand for skilled professionals, but also fosters a responsible and innovative AI landscape,” she added.

Hence, in her recommendations in the 94-page treatise, Prof Lawanson, said it is imperative for the government to establish policies that foster innovation across the educational, industrial and political spheres of the economy, while it is also crucial for the government to safeguard workers’ rights and ensure economic stabilit.

It is important for the government to ensure that all educational institutions are well-equipped to cope with automation that comes with Artificial Intelligence, as well as tailor the output of the educational institutions towards the needs of the labour market.

Based on the foregoing, she noted that the government should therefore encourage tertiary institutions to embrace artificial intelligence by establishing an AI policy for education.

Under this, Prof Lawanson suggested that the government should develop a comprehensive national policy on AI in education, which will provide a framework for integrating AI into teaching, learning and research at tertiary institutions, while the policy should also outline funding infrastructure and curriculum development initiatives to support AI adoption.

Besides, she added that there was the need for the government to provide AI research grants, as dedicated funding allocated for AI research and innovation projects in tertiary institutions.

This, she explained, would enable tertiary institutions to invest in developing AI-powered solutions, conduct cutting-edge AI research, and train the next generation of AI experts

