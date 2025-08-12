UNILAG Don To Fete 1,800 Under Privileged People On 70th Birthday

A renowned professor in the Faculty of Management Sciences, University of Lagos, Olusoji George, has earmarked to feed about 1,800 less-privileged and old people in Lagos as part of his 70th birthday anniversary today.

Prof George who was born on Friday, August 12, 1955, said in an interview that he is celebrating his 70th birthday with the poor at Yaba Old People’s Homes, Modupe Cole SOS Homes, and Heritage Orghanage Homes in Ikeja, by giving out food and other products to 1,800 less privileged people and to thank God for marking the birthday.

He said: “If I want to do birth- day in Lagos it would either be Sunny Ade or KWAM 1 based on what God has done for me. But I must try and payback to God. “There are five of us that we were holding Ibadan as children of the riches.

But four of them are dead. I am the only one surviving by the grace of God. We were children of the Rich people. “These four people died of brain tumour. So you remember my own brain issue too from birth. So I am still here, alive by the grace of God. And that is why I have now decided that on my birthday I will feed 1,800 less privileged people, he continued.