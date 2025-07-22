UNILAG Don Charts Way Out Of Nation’s ‘Miry Clay Economy’

A don at the Department of Economics, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Babatunde Wasiu Adeoye, has called for all-encompassing transformation of Nigeria’s economic strategy, warning that the nation will remain stuck in “miry clay” of stagnation and decline without urgent and coordinated reforms. He disclosed this in his inaugural lecture, titled: “Navigating the Miry Clay: Engaging a 3-by-5 Auxiliary Gear System,” which he delivered at the Nurudeen Alao Auditorium, Distance Learning Institute of the institution.

The inaugural lecture, which is the university’s 17th in the 2024/2025 academic session, it was learnt, served as both a cautionary note and a rallying call to policymakers and the nation’s economic managers to take proactive steps in getting Nigeria back on the track of productivity and prosperity.

Adeoye, a Professor of Financial Economics and Macro Policy Analysis, in his innovative treatise that blended spiritual imagery with economic analysis, described the Nigeria’s economy as being trapped in circumstances akin to the biblical “Miry Clay,” a metaphor from Psalm 40:2 symbolising a sticky and immobilising crisis.

According to him, a “Miry Clay Economy” is characterised by high inflation and currency devaluation, declining investment and productivity, widespread unemployment and poverty, overdependence on primary commodities, pervasive corruption, institutional weaknesses and mounting debt. “These features clearly describe the Nigerian economy today and without a deliberate and systematic approach, we risk sinking further into stagnation,” he said, even as the inaugural lecturer, in his recommendations, proposed what he called the “3-by-5 Auxiliary Gear Philosophy,” a framework designed to propel Nigeria towards a Prosperity Hub Economy.

Adeoye further explained that this strategy focuses on three priority sectors, such as Agriculture, Manufacturing, and Services, including Technology and Tourism that are all supported by five Auxiliary Gear Systems. These, according to him, are infrastructure development spanning transportation, energy and water; and human capital development in education, healthcare and skills training. Others are institutional reforms targeting corruption and regulatory bottlenecks; innovation and technology advancement; as well as international cooperation and trade promotion.

This is as he argued that the coordinated application of these measures would create an economy marked by sustainable growth, robust diversification, innovation, effective institutions, modern infrastructure and a strong focus on reducing poverty and inequality in the society.

He affirmed that “the only panacea to our economic conundrum is to engage this comprehensive approach,” even as he warned that unless Nigeria follows the trajectory suggested by the 3-by5 Auxiliary Gear model, the economic development prospects would remain an illusion.

Adeoye, who in the lecture still expressed optimism about rejuvenation of the national economy despite the current unpalatable situation, however, noted: “This miry clay is not inevitable, but with vision and commitment Nigeria can emerge as a dynamic, inclusive and prosperous economy.”