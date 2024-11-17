Unilag DLI Alumni Association New Exco Seeks Better Welfare For Lecturers

Share

The University of Lagos (Unilag) DLI 05010 Alumni Association has inaugurated its executive council, seeking an improved work environment and welfare for lecturers.

The forum, under Unilag Alumni Association Worldwide, unveiled its new executive council at its Annual General Meeting, Inauguration and Reunion, programme, held at Lagoon Front, Unilag in Lagos today.

The event, which featured fun-packed games, awards and social networking, was themed “Empowering Unity, Growth and Impact.

Speaking, Mr Adekunle Aderibigbe, the newly-elected President of the association, applauded members of the group for the trust and confidence reposed in him and other executive committee members.

Aderibigbe, who described the ‘brain drain’ as being on the high side, urged the Federal Government to step up efforts to reduce the trend by prioritising working conditions and the welfare of the university staff.

“So many university teachers and other professionals are leaving for greener pastures abroad.

“We must put more money into education. We must avoid industrial action in our tertiary institutions,” Aderibigbe said.

Aderibigbe said that the meeting marked the beginning of a journey dedicated to building a stronger, more connected and purpose-driven association.

He said: “Our vision is clear to foster a dynamic community rooted in unity, mutual support and shared success.

“Together, we will create opportunities for professional growth, nurture a supportive network and give back to our communities.

“Our goals encompass not only strengthening ties among our members but also positioning our association as a beacon of excellence and impact.

“To bring our vision to life, we have set out key programmes and initiatives focused on three pillars, engagement, development and impact.”

Aderibigbe, an accountant and public affairs analyst, said that the association would ensure members’ engagement and network, professional and personal development community outreach and ‘give back’ initiatives.

According to him, the spirit of giving back is at the heart of the association.

He added: “We are committed to impacting community service projects from educational initiatives to local support programmes.

“Through collective efforts, we will make a positive impact, reflecting the strength and generosity of our members looking after one another by offering palliatives, health plans and assurance policies to secure our livelihood, lives and lifestyle.”

Aderibigbe, the 2023 candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the Ikorodu Constituency I in the 2023 general elections, said that his administration would promote inclusivity, consultations and transparency.

In his remark, Dr Nzekwe Gerald, a pioneer member of the association and former Students Union President of Unilag, noted that the forum allowed networking among alumni of the institution to contribute their quotas to community development.

Gerald, a don in the university, who described the challenges facing tertiary institutions as enormous, called on the Federal Government to give more attention to higher institutions of learning, by reducing waste.

Corroborating, the National Social Secretary of Unilag Alumni Association, Mr Shonubi Francis, urged the Federal Government to look into the remuneration of university teachers to reduce brain drain syndrome.

Earlier, Otunba Toluwa Joseph, the pioneer and outgone, President of the association and Chief Executive officer of the Golden Oil and Gas Limited and Golden Property Limited, who reeled out his achievements, said that the welfare of members had been taken as a top priority.

Describing Unilag as a university of first choice, Joseph called on the Federal Government to reposition the nation’s universities with new facilities and ensure improved remuneration for staff.

