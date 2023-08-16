UNILAG Defies Tinubu’s Instruction, Further Increase Fees

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has gone ahead to further increase its fees, despite an instruction from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that no Federal-owned university should increase its fees.

Recall that barely a month ago, on the 20th of July, 2023 the ivory tower raised its fees by about 900 percent. The tuition fee which was N19,000 as of the last session, was jacked up to N190,250 for students studying medicine, while students studying courses requiring laboratory and studio facilities were now required to pay N140,250.

Angered by the new development in the face of economic hardship in the country, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) had written to the management of UNILAG in the same July, to reverse the increments. The development which almost brewed a public protest was quickly arrested by the police.

However, rather than reverse the increment as demanded by the students or stay further increment as instructed by Tinubu, UniLag has further imposed an additional N50,000 charge on its fees. In addition, there is a 400 percent Increment on accommodation fees for undergraduates which has been increased from N25,000 to N100,000, while medical students would now pay N120,000.

Also, final-year students in the Arts and Social Sciences faculties would now pay N20,000 as a utility charge, N30,000 for undergraduate convocation fee, and N140,250 as an undergraduate obligatory fee.

Some parents and students who spoke to newsmen on the grounds of anonymity were already lamenting the series of fee hikes under the administration of the current UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, who was appointed as the school’s first female VC in October 2020.

One of the parents whose ward was in the Faculty of Arts said: “This is not only wrong it is evil. Even the initially increased fees have been excruciating enough, and now the school goes ahead to do this.”

A second-year student lamented: “My parents had not come to terms with the earlier increase and were already complaining about how they were expected to come up with the new fees. This is a university where I entered with school fees of just N15,000 in 2021.”

Another student noted: “This amounts to adding insult upon injury. We, students, were already fighting against the sudden imposition of over N100,000 to our school fees that were no more than N19,000 before. Suddenly, the next thing we hear is that the VC has introduced fresh fees.

“This is very inconsiderate of a public institution where the government says it practices free education. Even some state-owned institutions do not charge a fraction of what they are telling us to pay now.”

The National Association of Nigerian Students Joint Campus Council (NANS JCC), Lagos State, had declared a protest last week against the hike in UNILAG school fees, but for the intervention of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, who set up a Police-Student Relations Committee (PSRC) to address issues that might arise from the meeting in the future.