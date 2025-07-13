UNILAG Creative Arts Dept, Onigi Festival to organise Drum Festival

The University of Lagos is set to host a celebration of sound, spirit, and culture as the highly anticipated Onigi Festival 2.0 returns in August at the Department of Creative Arts, UNILAG.

This drum festival event, convened by Oladebo Ayomide, also known as “Onigi,” with this year’s theme, “Gbedu & Glory,” sets the tone for a vibrant experience of African rhythm, artistry, and unity, where the power of drumming becomes a pathway to purpose.

Organized by Onigi in collaboration with UNILAG CASA and supported by the Lagos State Government, the festival promises a day full of musical energy, live music expression, and cultural pride.

The event will feature: Drum Ensemble Performance, Live Acts from Top Emerging Artists, Traditional & Modern Dance Sets, Rave Party Segment, Face Painting & Artistic Installations, Guest Appearances and Official Merchandise Sales.

According to the organizers, Onigi Festival 2.0 is more than just a performance-based event — it is a cultural movement that unites creativity and identity in one powerful rhythm.

“We want students and the general public to feel inspired, connected to their roots, and part of something transformative,” said the organizing committee.

Onigi Festival 2.0 is open to students, creatives, and the general public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and wear comfortable, culturally inspired outfits.