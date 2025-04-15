UNILAG Council Charts New Direction For Varsity’s Devt, Sustainability

Share

RETREAT In a renewed approach to leverage on UNILAG’s potential for transformation of the university to global reckoning, the Governing Council, for three days last week, embarked on a journey that will set the stage to deepen and bolster its development

The need to align the university specifics with the mantra: “Future-Ready-University of the 21st Century” and chart a new direction for its overall transformation, was the main concern of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) last week at a three-day retreat of the Council.

The retreat, tagged: “2025 UNILAG Council Retreat,” was organised by the university Governing Council as a deliberate effort that will refocus, reposition and trigger the institution’s strategic transformation drive.

Besides, the retreat was aimed at redirecting the Governing Council strategies to initiate and articulate actionable plan that will aid the optimisation of assets, unlock human and material potentials and engender genuine renaissance which will ultimately leapfrog the institution to the next level while consolidating its position as a trail blazer among the comity of ivory towers.

The three-day retreat provided an opportunity for UNILAG’s leadership to share thoughts, compare notes, and critically assess the university’s current realities, explore strategies to unlock institutional value, optimise its assets and resources, and shape a sustainable future for the ivory tower. The theme of the retreat is “UNILAG Beyond Today: Unlocking Value, Optimising Assets & Location, and Shaping the Future.”

The strategic and impactful Council retreat, which took place between April 3 and 5, 2025, at the Lagos State Resort & Spa, Epe, Lagos, provided the ambience for the Governing Council to set the stage for a silent revolution that will recalibrate and transform the 63-year-old ivory tower for enhanced performance. The retreat reaffirmed the Governing Council’s commitment to repositioning UNILAG for sustained growth and global relevance.

Participants at the retreat consisted major stakeholders in the nation’s education project, including members of the Governing Council led by the ProChancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN); Principal Officers of the university, also led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; Deans; Deans, Directors, other members of academia, key players in the organised private sector, experts in higher education, finance, innovation, technology, digital transformation, asset management, investment, procurement, and university administration.

Retreat

Setting the tone of the retreat, the ProChancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), said the retreat’s focus was on repositioning UNILAG as a globally competitive university, leveraging its assets, strategic Lagos location, technological potential, and human capital.

He expressed optimism that the collaborative efforts of the Governing Council and university management team would chart the new course; initiate tangible steps and set the pace for other universities, while actualising the dream of a “UNILAG of the Future.”

Thus, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria reaffirmed the Governing Council’s commitment to executing the retreat’s resolutions and recommendations to ensure that UNILAG remains a leading global institution.

However, Olanipekun identified UNILAG’s strategic location in the heart of Lagos metropolis, being the third largest economy in Africa, as a huge factor, which if well explored, would further endear the university as a global tourist site and a bioaquatic research destination and hub.

Therefore, actualising this mission, the Pro-Chancellor reiterated the commitment of the Governing Council to the transformation of the institution’s vast waterfront, fondly referred to as “UNILAG Waterfront” into a hub for economic growth, academic innovation and national prestige.

According to him, this vision is inspired by the feats which Egypt made with the Niles, how Harvard University transformed the Charles River into an intellectual and recreation hub and how the University of British Columbia explored its coastal lines for marine research, eco-tourism and sustainable development.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, in her presentation, took the participants through the university’s journey from inception till date, as she gave a breakdown of academic programmes, faculties, staff and students’ population, facilities and rankings, as well as challenges of the university.

Despite the challenges, Prof Ogunsola also shared some milestones which UNILAG has vigorously pursued and consistently maintained especially in the areas of research quality, industry partnerships and international collaborations, students and staff exchange, entrepreneurship education, students’ career development initiatives, joint degree programmes, innovation and landmarks in the fields of Medicine and Health, Social Sciences, Science and digitisation.

Agenda

Setting the agenda for the discourse, the His Royal Majesty Oba Akin Owosekun, the Owosekun II, Asotun of Isotun, Ijesaland, a Professor and renowned Higher Education Consultant, in his keynote address, titled: “UNILAG Beyond Today,” advocated a deliberate and determined effort to consolidate and increase the university’s current revenue base through optimisation of assets and its location.

The monarch during the opening session of the retreat which was chaired by Prof Obafemi Idowu, commended the Governing Council and university management team for embracing and pursuing a common developmental front for the university.

To realign the university, the Royal Father recommended that the university should pursue financial growth through property development, applied research and development via reverse engineering, and the exploration of solid mineral resources.

Plenary

The retreat, which provided an opportunity for the university’s leadership to critically assess UNILAG’s current realities, explore strategies to unlock institutional value, optimise its assets and resources, and shape a sustainable future for the university, was segmented into various thoughtprovoking plenary sessions.

Each plenary session provided a platform for insightful discourse as well as mapping out actionplan geared towards ensuring the implementation of recommendations and actualisation of the main focus of the retreat – unlocking value, optimising assets and location, and shaping the future of the institution.

The presentations dovetailed into brainstorming sessions during which participants shared their thoughts and ideas, compared notes, as well as offered solutions which would engender a more progressive developmental agenda for the University of Lagos through its assets, location and human resources.

In the first plenary session, which was anchored by Chief Oyeniyi Akande, one of the paper presenter and a former Head of Service and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Prof Dapo Afolabi spoke on “Upscaling Quality of Nigerian Universities and Rethinking their Funding Model.”

Meanwhile, in the second plenary, the duo of Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu, Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Management Services of the university, and Prof Timothy Nubi presented papers on “Reviewing UNILAG’s Asset Base – Challenges and Opportunities,” which was chaired by Prof Bola Oboh.

In another session, moderated by Prof Mike Adebamowo, the presentation by Dr Dimeji Salaudeen, a Chartered Accountant and Financial Consultant dwelt extensively on “The University of Lagos – Unlocking Value Through Our Real Property/Assets.”

The retreat, which is also tagged: “2025 UNILAG Council Retreat: From Talk-Talk to Work-Work to Unlock Value and Shape the Future,” highlighted discussion sessions that deliberated on Innovation, Technology, and Digital Transformation in Higher Education.

Two papers were presented on “AI in Higher Education – Redefining the Role of Nigerian Universities in a Digital Age” by Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede, the former Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University; and “UNILAG Through Digital Transformation” by Hon. Justice Alaba Omolaye-Ajileye, a Visiting Professor at the National Open University of Nigeria, with the President Worldwide, UNILAG Alumni Association, Ife Oyedele, an engineer, as Chairman.

Prof Ogunbodede’s presentation focused on the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in higher education, where he noted that the future of Nigerian universities hinged on their willingness to embrace AI.

Subsequently, he encouraged UNILAG to embrace artificial intelligence more strategically; while Justice Omolaye-Ajileye explored the transformative potential of digital technologies and strategic location of UNILAG. In his presentation, he recommended that UNILAG should accelerate digital learning initiatives, attract international students, as well as strengthen its open distance learning programmes and facilities.

In the plenary session on Procurement Process in Universities, which was chaired by Dr Bola Njoku, a Federal Government Appointee on Council, Mr Babatunde Kuye, the former Director of Energy Infrastructure Department, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) presented paper on “Enhancing Competition, Transparency, and Accountability to Ensure Value for Money in Public Procurement.”

Curiously, the presentation extensively elaborated on the Public Procurement Act (PPA) of 2007, which governs due process to ensure open, fair, efficient, and transparent public procurement and the disposal of public assets, along with the various intricacies involved in procurement processes in Nigeria.

Therefore, he suggested in his recommendations that the university should strengthen its Procurement Unit with qualified and well-trained professionals, as well as implement training programmes on procurement practices and ethics for staff, especially procurement officers.

In similar view, the plenary session on Executive Strategy Roundtable: Action Plan and Resolutions, an action-inspiring session chaired by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services), Prof Foluso Afolabi Lesi, and moderated by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), Prof L. O. Chukwu, focused on the retreat’s key takeaways, formulation of an action plan for implementation, and assigning responsibilities and setting timeline for execution of the recommendations.

Communique

Meanwhile, in the four-page communique issued at the end of the three-day strategic retreat, the session offered a platform for the leadership of the university to critically assess UNILAG’s current realities, explore strategies to unlock institutional value, optimise its assets and resources, and shape a sustainable future for the university.

The objectives of the retreat, therefore, include among others, to unlock the university’s full potential by identifying untapped value across academic, financial, and infrastructural assets; and to optimise the utilisation of the university’s resources, including land, real estate, intellectual capital, and partnerships.

It is also to explore innovative funding models to enhance the university’s financial sustainability beyond traditional government allocations; advance the university’s digital transformation in line with global trends in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and higher education technology.

Besides, the retreat aimed at strengthening governance, transparency, and procurement processes to improve institutional efficiency, as well as to develop an actionable roadmap to achieve strategic growth, academic excellence, and global competitiveness.

Some key observations at the retreat noted that since UNILAG remains a leader in Nigerian higher education, sustained innovation and revenue diversification are essential for future success.

Consequently, it also observed that there is a need to unlock the untapped potential of UNILAG’s strategic location in the Lagos metropolis and its lagoon waterfront; as the university’s waterfront holds immense opportunities respectfully within the Blue Economy and ecotourism sectors.

It further noted that achieving financial independence is crucial for the university’s development and operational efficiency; and while university funding models have evolved significantly, the retreat observed that there is a direct correlation between funding strategies and educational quality.

The retreat instructed that a Future-Ready UNILAG must explore alternative and sustainable funding models; even as participants bemoaned what they described as the apparent misclassification of universities under Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), a development which requires urgent correction.

Other observations of the retreat highlighted that access to research grants and donations within the Treasury Single Account (TSA) framework should remain restricted and should be reviewed; adding that private sector involvement is critical to enhancing the quality of higher education through funding, expertise, and technology.

Besides, it particularly noted that quality leadership and good governance are essential for sustainable university administration.

For UNILAG to tap on its potential, the university, the retreat insisted, should leverage its Lagos location to attract partnerships, industry linkages, and strategic investments; while UNILAG must also optimise its real estate assets through a coordinated and entrepreneurial approach.

“There is an urgent need to embrace digital learning and integrate AI into academic and administrative processes; while human capital development must align with global trends through targeted training and capacity-building initiatives,” the communique stated.

Recommendations

The retreat, in its four-point recommendations, firstly on “Rethinking Funding Models for Nigerian Universities,” suggested that the Federal Government needs to grant universities full autonomy in academic, administrative, and financial matters; while the university diversify revenue sources through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), alumni contributions, and other innovative strategies.

Under this, it recommended that UNILAG should maximise the value of endowment funds to support research and infrastructure; and continuously enhance financial accountability and operational cost-efficiency.

Meanwhile, under the Unlocking Value and Optimising Assets, the communique recommended that the university authorities should strategically develop UNILAG’s real estate for commercial and academic purposes; consolidate real estate management under a single coordinating body to prevent fragmentation; and digitise all property titles and conduct comprehensive asset valuation.

Added to this, it spoke on the need to explore the Build Operate-Transfer (BOT) models for developing critical infrastructure; review and improve real estate funding and management practices to maximise returns; as well as to actively leverage the university’s Lagos location for industry linkages and partnerships.

On Digital Transformation and AI in Higher Education, the communique suggested accelerated integration of digital learning and AI into teaching, research, and administration, and expand smart campus solutions such as e-learning platforms, virtual labs, and automated services.

The communique signed by the University Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mrs Abosede Wickliffe, however, reiterated the Council’s dedication to executing the resolutions reached, and ensuring that UNILAG remains a leading global institution.

