UNILAG Convocation: Olanipekun Tasks Nigerians On Adherence To Cyber Laws

Legal luminary and the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Wole Olanipekun, has urged Nigerians on adequate roles and responsibilities in fundamental human rights for the protection of ordinary citizens in the country.

Olanipekun, who decried what he termed as the “Humanity of man to man in Nigeria’s cyberspace, “Stressed the importance of citizens’ responsibilities in protecting the rights of the ordinary Nigerians under the Cybercrime Laws.

Speaking at the 56th Convocation Ceremonies of the University of Lagos(UNILAG), the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) warned that digital thuggery and cyber- bullying posed significant threats to national security and public trust.

The event was graced by eminent Nigerians, including the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, Emir of Bornu, Shehu Abubakar ibn Umar Garba El-Kanemi, who is the Chancellor. Former Attorney General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi, and Wale Tinubu were bestowed with honorary doctoral degrees at the ceremony.

Decrying the chaotic nature of cyberspace, the former chairman of the Body of Benchers called for the strengthening of the institutional frameworks by improving the enforcement of cybercrime laws.

Chief Olanipekun, who is the pro- Chancellor and chairman of the council, UNILAG, made a symbolic and far-reaching annual scholarship of N500,000 to the Best Male Students in 19 faculties.

“He explained that the gesture was to encourage male students to pursue academic excellence, and to also challenge female dominance in the academic prize awards in the University.

While lamenting the use of cyberspace for brutality, assassination of character, and persecution of innocent Nigerians, Olanipekun said: “Nigeria is not a no man’s land.

“We are being ruled by Law. Nigeria is about the only country that I know that her social media space is a bedlam. You can say anything and get away with it.

” Citizens are not being protected from harassment, from banditry, from character assassination on social media. Are we not aware of the law, or are we not learning? Don’t we know what the law says?

“And for those of us who have master’s degrees in cybercrime, or in cyber whatever, please let us look at the law. An occasion like this provides an opportunity for Nigerians to offer an idea of the type of protection they have under the law.

“There is brutality, there is a humanity of man to man in cyberspace. There is persecution, not in terms of government persecuting the citizens, but the citizens are persecuted.”

The Senior Lawyer used the occasion to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ensuring industrial harmony in the nation’s ivory towers, but for changing the trajectory and the narrative of Nigeria’s educational landscape, through bold reforms.

“In the past eighteen months or thereabout, no friction or major misunderstanding has occurred between Council and any of the Unions. As for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), I particularly wish to place on record your maturity and understanding.

“On this podium, during the 55th Convocation Ceremonies, 2025, a year ago, I pleaded with all of us that, as parents and guardians, we should ensure that academic calendars in our Universities are not truncated due to industrial actions and similar excuses.

“In the same vein, I pleaded with the Federal Government to, as a matter of deliberate policy and utmost urgency, look into and embark on an upward review of salaries and allowances of University staff, starting with ASUU.

” I am happy to re-echo the good news, nay, relieving tidings through the concerted efforts of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities, the astute and dynamic Hon. Minister of Education, Dr Morufu Olatunji Alausa, and the mature leadership of ASUU, a breakthrough has now been recorded in the signing of the Renegotiation Agreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the ASUU— a development which remarkably brings an end to the long-drawn (re)negotiation of the 2009 FGN–ASUU Agreement.

The landmark takeaways in the signed Agreement are: “40% upward review of salaries for academic staff, effective January 1, 2026.,Enhanced pension benefits, ensuring Professors retire with pensions equivalent to their full annual salary at age 70; Revitalised funding model guaranteeing dedicated allocations for: Research, Libraries, Laboratories, Equipment, Staff development ”

Other achievements, as outlined by Olanipekun, were “Establishment of a National Research Council, funded with a statutory minimum of 1% of Nigeria’s GDP, to strengthen research and innovation nationally.

Established the requirement that only Professors may serve as elected Deans and Provosts, reaffirming the sanctity of academic leadership and tradition.

“The non-victimisation of all parties involved in the negotiation process is scheduled for review every three years.”

Olanipekun added that Tinubu’s administration has instituted a Charter that is revolutionising the educational sector in Nigeria.

“Negotiation Agreement between the Federal Government and ASUU began in 2009; coincidentally, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the University of Ibadan then, the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities, of which I was a member, played a key role in the negotiations with the Federal Government; however, no tangible result was achieved. Between 2009 and 2023, it was Aluta continua! as successive Federal administrations were unable to resolve the conundrum.

“What point am I trying to make? It was the Tinubu Administration, in a determined, intentional, pragmatic, and altruistic manner, that broke the ice. If I may be permitted to apply the lawyer’s lexicon, this Administration has now instituted a Charter that is revolutionising the educational sector in Nigeria.

“Whether one is a member of ASUU, a Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of a Governing Council, a Vice-Chancellor of a University, a student in any of our tertiary institutions, or a parent or guardian, the Tinubu Administration deserves our laudable commendation for this feat”, Olanipekun said.