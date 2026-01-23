UNILAG Convocation: Hon. Ladega Bags Master’s In Public Administration

The Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, Hon. Prince Adedayo Ladega, has earned a Master’s in Public Administration (MPA) from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) at its 56th Convocation Ceremony held at the Akoka campus.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Chairman, Akeem Mustapha, the academic milestone reflects Hon. Ladega’s commitment to lifelong learning and excellence in public service.

Hon. Ladega graduated alongside other students at the ceremony, which attracted academics, government officials, and members of the public.

The statement noted that the MPA programme strengthens his capacity to integrate advanced public administration principles with practical governance for sustainable development in Ikorodu.

Reacting to the achievement, Hon. Ladega expressed appreciation to the University of Lagos for its role in developing leaders and reaffirmed his determination to deploy the knowledge and competencies acquired from the programme to further enhance infrastructural development, economic empowerment, and community engagement across the local government.

The statement added that the accomplishment underscores the importance of education in fostering effective, responsive, and progressive leadership.