UNILAG Consult Set To Launch Book, Professorial Chair In Honour Of Governor Douye Diri

The University of Lagos Consultancy Services Limited (UNILAG Consult Ltd) has unveiled plans to launch a book, Leadership Chronicles and inaugurate a Professorial Chair in honour of the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, in recognition of exemplary leadership.

The event, which is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at the Main Auditorium of the University of Lagos, Akoka, will also feature an international public lecture.

Speaking at a press briefing earlier in the week, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UNILAG Consult Ltd, Prof. John Lekan Oyefara (JP), said the event will include the unveiling of the book titled ‘Leadership Chronicles of Governor Douye Diri’.

“We shall unveil a thought-provoking book alongside an international public lecture that will feature distinguished speakers from within and outside Nigeria,” he said. Prof. Oyefara noted that the ceremony will also witness the establishment of a Professorial Chair on Leadership and Good Governance at the University of Lagos, in honour of Governor Diri.

According to him, the Professorial Chair will serve as a lasting academic legacy that promotes research, teaching, and policy dialogue on ethics, transparency, innovation, and peopleoriented governance. “This triple event the book launch, the international lecture, and the Professorial Chair inauguration will celebrate and institutionalize the leadership ideals and accomplishments of Governor Diri, whose governance style embodies vision, inclusiveness, and integrity.

His commitment to technology-driven governance, democratic values, and national unity stands as a model for both current and aspiring leaders,” he said. He explained that the initiative is aimed at documenting and promoting Governor Diri’s leadership philosophy and create a platform that will inspire academic inquiry into the principles of good governance in Nigeria and across Africa.

Also speaking at the briefing, renowned playwright, poet, novelist, biographer and columnist, Prof. Hope Eghagha, who is one of the researchers involved in documenting the governor’s achievements, revealed that the team conducted an independent study in Bayelsa State.

He recalled how he witnessed Governor Diri’s innovative use of technology, including deploying drones to deliver medical supplies to remote riverine areas, an initiative he described as “rare and commendable.” Eghagha noted that a similar leadership documentation project had earlier been done for Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the COVID-19 pandemic.