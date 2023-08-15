UNILAG Conference: Medical scholars, others unite for quality health research

A major step aimed at deepening multi-disciplinary clinical research and repositioning the nation’s ailing health sector for optimal and efficient service delivery has been initiated by the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL). It was at the gathering of university eggheads, scholars and experts in the medical profession from the University of Lagos (UNILAG); and universities from the United States; United Kingdom as well as other institutions, where they compared notes and shared thoughts on how chart a direction for multi-disciplinary and collaborative clinical research that will push the frontiers of quality health service delivery.

Conference The event was at the 18th Annual Scientific Conference and Gathering of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL), where they converged for two days last week on the 61-yearold ivory tower. The theme of the two-day Annual Gathering and Scientific Conference, which took place between July 25 and 26, 2023, at the Sheraton Hotels and Suites, Ikeja, Lagos and at the Old Great Hall, CMUL, respectively was “The Impact of Collaboration on Clinical Research,” while the subtheme was “Local Experiences in Genomics Research.”

The conference, organised by the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL), was kicked off with the 11th Annual Gathering at the Sheraton Hotels and Suites, Ikeja, Lagos; and the 18th Annual Gathering and Scientific Conference at the Old Great Hall, CMUL on July 26. Setting the tone of the Conference, Prof Adeola Onakoya, a Professor of Ophthalmology at the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, CMUL, in her lecture, titled: “A Sick Eye in a Sick Body: Multidisciplinary Team as a Research Tool,” dwelt on the formative process, parts, and various ailments that could affect the eyes, its contributory factors and the indispensability of the eyes in living a normal life. Onakoya, the Head of Glaucoma Services at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and a 1984 alumnae of the UNILAG College of Medicine, in her presentation, established the nexus between the eyes and other vital organs of the body, especially the brain, heart and kidney, even as the Professor of Ophthalmology identified the eyeballs as “a window” through which changes in other vital organs could be directly detected. She also highlighted the similarities in the pathogenic mechanisms of the eyes, brain, heart and the kidney, and hence advocated for collaborations and multi-disciplinary approaches in clinical care and research. The UNILAG’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, who chaired the opening session of the Conference at the Sheraton Hotel, however, decried the so-called “JAPA Syndrome” that has engulfed the country for which Nigerian medical personnel and other professionals are engrossed in mass exodus to overseas for greener pastures, owing to poor state of medical facilities in the nation’s hospitals, as well as pitiable condition of service of medical doctors and its attendant poor remuneration and welfare.

The Vice-Chancellor, who was represented by the Deputy ViceChancellor (Management Services), Prof. Lucian Chukwu, though encouraged medical lecturers and Clinicians to travel abroad to acquire more knowledge and skills, however said that they should return to the country in order to help in proffering solutions to numerous challenges and problems confronting the nation, especially the health sector. In her address, titled: “Go, but come back to fix Africa’s challenges,” the Vice-Chancellor charged clinical scientists, even as she advocated the need for experts in the Clinical Sciences to look beyond the alluring offers abroad and focus on gaining more grounds with a view to addressing the critical health needs of Nigeria and Africa by extension. Ogunsola further re-echoed the indispensability of Nigerian health professionals in the wholesome task of mobilising their colleagues across African universities and institutions to conduct collaborative research that would help to solve pressing health challenges across the world. She challenged participants to look inward, and to gird their loins and put efforts into conducting and publishing ground-breaking research findings which would in turn transform local journals into purveyors of contemporary research data for Nigeria and Africa.

Thus, Ogunsola, particularly applauded members of the faculty for their commitment to research, teaching and community service being their core mandates, and urged them to do more in the mentoring of junior faculty members. The Guest Lecture, Prof. Dion Morton, a Professor of Surgery from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, in his keynote address, titled: “The Impact of Collaboration on Clinical Research,” spoke glowingly about the research collaborations of his institution with the University of Lagos, describing the partnership between the two institutions as a “milestone which the University of Birmingham would remain committed to.” Meanwhile, at the symposium session on the sub-theme: “Local Experiences in Genomic Research,” no fewer than five faculty members, who served as panelists shared their experiences in various Genomic Studies currently taking place in the Faculty of Clinical Sciences. The Guest Lecture, Prof. Dion Morton, a Professor of Surgery from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, in his keynote address, titled: "The Impact of Collaboration on Clinical Research," spoke glowingly about the research collaborations of his institution with the University of Lagos, describing the partnership between the two institutions as a "milestone which the University of Birmingham would remain committed to." Meanwhile, at the symposium session on the sub-theme: "Local Experiences in Genomic Research," no fewer than five faculty members, who served as panelists shared their experiences in various Genomic Studies currently taking place in the Faculty of Clinical Sciences. At the session, over 55 Abstract submissions and presentations on subjects ranging from Basic Medical Sciences to Clinical Sciences were made by undergraduate and postgraduate students of College, as well as Resident Doctors from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Recommendations

To forge a way forward in the nation’s health sector, participants at the end of the two-day deliberations, in a 10-point communique, however, expressed worry over the rate at which medical personnel are leaving the country in droves for greener pastures abroad, and therefore recommended that health personnel should not follow the trend of leaving the country permanently, but should go abroad to acquire skills and new knowledge, and to return to the country to proffer solutions to the prevailing medical problems and challenges besetting the country.

Piqued by the appalling state of the nation’s health sector and health care delivery system, the conference, as a matter of exigency, noted that the government at all levels should provide an enabling environment for medical researchers to conduct research and make recommendations to improve the country’s health indices. Similarly, the conference also recommended that clinical researchers should endeavour to collaborate with one another locally across disciplines or specialities with a view to conducting cutting-edge research that has far-reaching effects and solve our local medical problems. “Clinical researchers should collaborate with other researchers across the globe to conduct clinical research to solve global medical problems as Nigerian researchers cannot afford to be left out of this global space,” it also stated. As part of the recommendations, the conference sought among others that clinical researchers should improve community engagement during the conduct of collaborative research in order to get accurate answers to research questions.

Also, in the 10-point recommendations signed by the Chairman, Scientific SubCommittee, Dr. Rufus Ojewola; the Chairman, Faculty Scientific and Gathering Committee, Prof. Adesoji Ademuyiwa; and the Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, CMUL, Prof. Mrs. Folasade Akinsola, the Conference recommended that the government at all levels should support researchers to translate research findings into implementable actions that would be beneficial to the community which is the real purpose of research. Part of the communique stated that the government should invest in Nigerian universities to enable medical researchers to conduct Genomic Studies that would help understand the peculiarities, as well as the genetic basis for our diseases.

The conference, therefore, tasked the government on the need to establish Centres of Excellence in Genomic Studies in the country, as this would ease the challenges that genomic researchers currently face in having to transport genetic materials from Nigerians abroad for analysis. Participants also suggested that the government research regulatory agencies should cooperate with clinical researchers for various required approvals and offer all necessary assistance at all stages of their research.

Meanwhile, the government at all levels, the Conference said, should put in place mechanisms that would motivate and retain healthcare workers as well as encourage clinicians to pursue careers in medical research and provide adequate funding for research. In their separate remarks and goodwill messages, the duo of the Provost of the College of Medicine, Prof David Oke and the Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Prof Folasade Akinsola declared that the conference was a mark of collective efforts, resilience, doggedness and commitment of the Faculty to the expansion of knowledge, as well as breaking of new grounds in clinical research. The two-day conference, according to them, also offered researchers and participants a platform and opportunity for prompt dissemination of research findings in medical fields