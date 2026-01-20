UNILAG Commits To Upgrading Facilities, Expands Faculties To 19 –VC

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Folasade Ogunsola, has disclosed that the institution is committed to continuously upgrading the campus to provide an environment that supports thinking, learning and innovating, noting that in the last year a number of buildings were completed.

With over 60,000 students, the Vice-Chancellor stated that the university has about 10,599 bed spaces, and is projecting to add another 7,836 bed spaces by 2027 all things being equal. “This is both through TETFund and PPP. The five contractors that have been qualified have moved to site and are at different stages of commencement. Three of the PPP are off campus at Iwaya, Morounfolu and Abule Oja,” she said.

Prof Ogunsola, who disclosed this during the pre-convocation press conference, organised to herald the 56th convocation of the institution for 2024/2025 academic session that commenced yesterday, noted that energy has continued to be challenging, while the management is awaiting the Rural Electrification project to take off as some of the facilities have got solar energy back-up systems.

On expansion of academic programmes, the Vice-Chancellor said the university has expanded from 12 to 19 faculties, following Senate approval to unbundle key disciplines, improving academic focus and governance.

According to her, there are five faculties at the College of Medicine, Idi-Araba form former three and 14 at Akoka main campus from nine. These, she added, include the Faculties of Creative Arts which was birthed from Faculty of Arts; Basic Clinical Sciences (Med Mi- cro, Chemical Pathology, Anatomic and Molecular Pathology and Haematology, Clinical Phar- macology)taken from Faculties of Basic Medical Science & Clinical Sciences; Health Professions (Med-Lab Science, Physiotherapy, Nursing) taken from Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences & Clinical Sciences.

Other are Architecture taken from Faculty of Environmental Sciences; Physical & Earth taken from Faculty of Science; Life Science taken from Faculty of Science; Computing Science from Faculty of Science (Computer Science);

Agriculture & Food Science from Faculty of Science (Marine/ Fisheries); and Communication & Media Studies from Faculty of Social Sciences (Mass Communication)., which have all commenced operations. As part of the university will confer Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) on Mr Kanu Agabi (SAN), former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the federation, who will be awarded the Doctor of Laws and Mr Jubril Adewale Tinubu, the Founder/CEO of Oando Plc, who will receive the Doctor of Business.

According to Prof Ogunsola, this will be conferred on the duo on Thursday, January 22, 2026, during the award of Postgraduate Diplomas, Master’s and Doctoral Degrees.