UNILAG Bows To Pressure, Announces Slashes In School Fees

Following the meeting with the representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Thursday, the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has finally bowed to pressure as they announced tuition fees cut.

According to the Information made available to New Telegraph on Friday, the university’s administration announced this decision after a series of meetings with the national leadership of the NANS, in response to protests by the university’s students against the recent fee increase, particularly in light of the current economic challenges in the country.

Speaking on the decision, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola said the aim of the University was to deliver quality education to its students regardless of class, tribe or creed.

It was gathered that at the commencement of the meeting, the President of the NANS, Comrade Usman Umar Barambu highlighted the demands put forth by the students. The demands include the reversal of obligatory fees, reversal of hostel fees, and reinstatement of the Students’ Union Government in UNILAG.

The statement read, “Authorities of the University of Lagos led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, on Thursday, September 14, 2023, had a meeting with the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Comrade Usman Umar Barambu accompanied by top officers of the Association and UNILAG Faculty leaders drawn from nine faculties of the University and College of Medicine.”

“After careful evaluation of the issues raised by the students and management, the following consensus was reached at the meeting: Utility Charges for all categories of students were reduced to N15,000:00 from N20,000:00.

“The obligatory fees for new undergraduate students were reviewed from N126,325:00 to N116,325:00 for Courses without Lab/Studio and N176,325:00 to N166,325:00 for Courses with Lab/Studio.

“The obligatory fees for returning undergraduate students were reviewed from N100,750:00 to N80,750:00 for Courses without Lab/Studio; N140,250:00 to N120,250:00 for Courses with Lab/Studio; and from N190,250:00 to N170, 250:00 for Medical / Pharmacy students and students in Health Professions.

“The Convocation Fee to be paid by all final year students was reduced to N27,000:00 from N 30,000:00. Hostels fees were reviewed as follows: For undergraduate hostels in Akoka and Yaba campuses, the fees were reduced to N43,000:00 from N90,000:00.

“For hostels in Idi-Araba campus, the fees were reduced to N65,000:00 from N120,000:00. The fees for Sodeinde Hall were reduced to N135,000:00 from N250,000:00.”

NEW TELEGRAPH reports that some students of the University of Lagos, on Wednesday, took to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the raised tuition fees announced by the school management.

In July, the UNILAG authorities announced a rise in tuition fees for both new and returning undergraduate students, citing the current economic conditions as the reason behind the decision.