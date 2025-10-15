UNILAG Blazes Automobile Trail, Produces Nord Cars, Vehicles

Background

Four years after a major step was taken in driving innovation, inspiring and strengthening industrial development, 63-year-old University of Lagos (UNILAG) has achieved a milestone in what could be described as “University-Industry Partnership on Innovation,” as the first African university to build a car.

This feat attained by the institution is coming at a time when hope is almost lost in the forte of Nigerian universities to navigate the challenges of being solution drivers and midwife a new developmental direction that will change the narrative.

However, the journey for the landmark moment was embarked upon precisely on July 14, 2022, when UNILAG, in its avowed vision and commitment, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nord Motors towards sustaining its university-industry collaboration drive.

Historic partnership

Today, the quiet revolution orchestrated by UNILAG-Nord Motors that led to the establishment of the Nord UNILAG Automobile Assembly Plant at the Akoka main campus of the university in Lagos, has set the institution in motion as the first university-based automobile assembly plant and manufacturing hub in Africa.

With five vehicles assembled at the Nord UNILAG Assembly Plant, the Nigerian-assembled vehicles that come out of University of Lagos have further reinforced the university’s identity as the “University of First Choice and the Nation’s Pride.”

Delivery of first produced vehicle

However, it was a landmark moment of driving innovation, and inspiring hope when recently, the university management received the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, an alumnus of the institution, to officially take delivery of a brand new Nord Jeep, proudly Made-in-Nigeria by Nord Automobile, she purchased at the Nord UNILAG Assembly Plant.

The event was described as a full circle moment for the UNILAG vision, which captured the university’s drive for equipping students with hands-on training, driving innovation, and powering enterprises that transform the Nigerian economy.

“This milestone is not only a testament to the nation’s faith in indigenous enterprise, but also a glowing endorsement of UNILAG’s pioneer- ing role in bridging academia and industry. Indeed, the University of Lagos remains a living proof that with vision, collaboration, and excellence, the future can be built here in Nigeria,” the university said.

According to the university’s Head, Communication Unit, Mrs Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, it was a significant milestone as the minister embodied the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s admin- istration by choosing to patronise a locally assembled automobile.

She added: “This step, which was taken on Nigeria’s Independence Day, not only demonstrates both the minister and the government’s confidence in indigenous innovation, but also spotlights the capacity of Nigerian institutions to deliver world class solutions to Nigeria’s challenges as the nation clocked 65 years post-independence.”

Fulfilment of a vision

“For the University of Lagos, this mo- ment signified the fulfilment of a bold vision; one that places practical knowledge, industry exposure, and innovation at the heart of its academic mission. It was a mo- ment that echoed the values of UNILAG as a university committed to producing gradu- ates who create solutions, not just seek op- portunities.

“This is indeed made possible by the stra- tegic plan of the university to enter into an agreement with Nord Automobile, where, as part of the university’s MoU with the company, UNILAG students gain valuable knowledge and experience through yearly internships at Nord Automobile,” she added.

Speaking on the university’s milestone, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Research), Prof. Bola Oboh, who represented the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, noted that the internship opportunity is not limited to students in the engineering field, but also accommodates UNILAG students in other field of studies.

Oboh, while welcoming the minister, expressed the university’s pride in receiving one of its outstanding alumni, said Oduwole’s coming was more symbolic for the university on such an auspicious day to buy her official vehicle assembled not just by Nigerians in Nigeria, but assembled right on the soil of University of Lagos, her alma mater.

This, the DVC further pointed out, would go a long way in motivating many Nigerians to dream big and believe in the limitless possibilities that abound in Nigeria for Nigerians, and in which UNILAG is proud to be a part. It was a contagious moment as the minister stepped into her newly bought Nord Demir Jeep and turned the ignition to the admiration of her entourage, principal officers and other members of the university community present at the delivery ceremony.

‘I will ride the vehicle with pride as official car’

“I assure you that I would ride it with pride as an official car in Abuja and on of- ficial engagements,” the minister had said, even as she affirmed that “this is a testament to supporting the Nigeria-First Initiative of President Tinubu”.

“We are committed to supporting Nigerian businesses to scale across the country, the African continent, and beyond,” Oduwole stated, reiterating how the purchase of the Nord UNILAG-assembled automobile would help boost foreign exchange, create jobs, aid education of young Nigerians and research, and facilitate the transfer of technology.

Meanwhile, the minister joined by members of the UNILAG management, were taken on a tour of the assemblage facility of the plant, which covered the Nord UNILAG Assembly Plant, research and development section, manufacturing and assembly line workshop, and showroom where completed projects are displayed in an exquisite floor to-ceiling glass display. “The partnership between UNILAG and Nord Motors remains the first universitybased automobile assembly plant and manufacturing hub in Africa.

This ground breaking collaboration provides students with hands-on experience in automobile manufacturing, fosters cutting-edge research and development, and extends into emerging technologies such as electric vehicle and drone assembly for commercial and security purposes. ‘

‘The story of Nord Motors on the Akoka campus illustrates how knowledge, skill, and vision converge to produce enterprises that speak to Nigeria’s limitless potential,” the university stressed.

UNILAG as innovation hub Signing the UNILAG, NORD Autos MoU to set up automobile manufacturing hub on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in a historic moment towards sustaining university-industry collaboration for the benefit of the country, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, whose administration midwifed the agreement, noted that this would be the first time such type of collaboration between the university and an automobile company in Nigeria would be established. The move, according to him, is a major and very important step that would see the university introduce modern processes and innovation within the education sector.

“It will also assist in the practical training of qualified students of the university and those willing to learn the process of automobile assemblage,” Ogundipe said. He, however, described the strategy as a “Triple Elite Model” that has brought together the government, the industry, and the university in one place, even as he added that education had gone beyond dishing out theory to the students.

The then VC, who noted that there was an absolute need for the practical application of the studies so that the students would be able to do their Industrial Training in and outside the university, commended the Nord team for the initiative and congratulated the university’s Governing Council, members of staff, and students, as well as all the stakeholders associated with UNILAG for the feat and past achievements.

Beginning of an industrial revolution

Responding at the MoU signing ceremony, the Founder and Chief Executive, Nord Autos, Mr Oluwatobi Ajayi, disclosed that the initiative could be the beginning of an industrial revolution in Nigeria, where students would not only see how vehicles are made, but be a part of the process of production. According to him, apart from the establishment of a showroom and a working assembly plant on the UNILAG campus, the collaboration would afford students within the different departments in engineering a rare privilege to be a partaker of the assembling of a car.

“Every aspect of engineering would be involved from mechanical requirements to systems and metallurgical, as well as elec- trical because they are vital components of an automobile,” he reiterated, even as he stressed that Nigerians need to show the world that “we are not just consumers of good things but creators of good things.”

Ajayi, who has many years of experience in the automobile industry with major manufacturers such as Mercedes Benz, stated that he felt compelled to give the best to the country and also create a leeway for young Nigerians to get practical experience in auto making and its business.

On the university’s partnership drive, the then DVC (Development Services), Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa, explained that partnering with several organisations for spon- sorship of programmes and training has the capacity to motivate and ignite latent creativity, and entrepreneurial interests, as well as develop the relevant business skills in the students, alumni, and staff as well as in the Nigerian society.

“This was seen at the very beginning when the interest of NORD Autos to part- ner with the university was made and it became a top priority,” the former DVC said.

UNILAG’s quiet ascendance to forefront of automobile innovation

Speaking on the institution’s mile- stone, a stakeholder, Faduyilemi Fajimi, noted that as UNILAG quietly builds Africa’s first university auto assembly plant, it has not only shocked critics, but stunned many by quietly positioning itself at the forefront of automotive innovation, unveiling Africa’s first university-based automobile assembly plant.

According to him, the partnership with Nord Automobiles since its inauguration on November 10, 2022, has been assembling vehicles and drones, training students, and driving Nigeria’s entry into advanced automotive technology.

“The UNILAG–Nord Auto Assembly Plant houses a research and development centre, assembly line, showroom, and aftersales workshop. More than just a facility, it is a training ground where students gain hands-on experience, while contributing to Nigeria’s industrial growth,” he said.