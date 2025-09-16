UNILAG Arts Faculty’ll Sustain Quality Learning, Encourage Intellectualism, Says Dean

…launches N500m endowment trust fund to lift students, staff, others

As the Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos (UNILAG) celebrates its 60th anniversary, the Dean, Prof Akanbi Mudasiru Ilupeju, has said the faculty’s core mission will continue to foster a love of learning, encourage intellectual courage, and prepare the next generation to be thoughtful, and engaged citizens of the world

This is as he stated that the challenges of our time ranging from climate change to social inequality are complex and multifaceted, which require not only scientific solutions, but also humanistic understanding.

“We need historians to provide context, philosophers to guide our ethics, writers to tell our stories, and artists to inspire our souls,” he added.

According to him, UNILAG Faculty of Arts, has for six decades been a beacon of intellectual curiosity, a sanctuary for creativity, and a crucible for critical thought. Addressing a press conference to announce the 60th anniversary celebration of the faculty at the Faculty of Arts Boardroom, Ilupeju further noted that in a world that often measures success in stark, quantitative terms, the arts remind us of what truly matters.

Explaining the significant position of Arts and Humanities in human existence, the Dean, who described UNILAG Faculty of Arts as “the best in the country and a heartbeat of the university, as it has continued to host several international and local conferences, seminars. lectures and colloquiums, stated that the faculty teaches us to think critically, communicate effectively, and to empathise deeply.

The Dean, who wondered about how Science is erroneously being treated at the detriment of Arts, and especially in the face of science looking down on Arts and Humanities, particularly in admission ratio of 60 to 40, insisted that in “Arts and Humanities, we do not only transmit knowledge, we activate how knowledge could be transmitted in line with the needs of the society.”

While describing the 60 years of the Faculty as remarkable, he said: “Sixty years ago, our founders laid the cornerstone of what would become a vibrant and essential academic community.

They understood that a university is not just a place for technical skills or professional training, but a space for the cultivation of the human spirit. “The Faculty of Arts will continue to be at the forefront of this work. We will embrace new technologies, explore new methodologies, and engage in new dialogues.”

While outlining the various activities lined up for the week-long anniversary, which will kick-off on October 19 to 25, 2025, the Chairman, Central Planning Committee Faculty of Arts @ 60 University of Lagos, Hon. Francis Shonubi, stated that the Faculty, proudly known as “The Home of Letters” has stood as a beacon of intellectual excellence, scholarship, and cultural advancement in Nigeria and across the African continent for six decades.

Unveiling activities for the 60th anniversary, he said a N500 million Endowment Trust Fund raising of the Faculty would be held on October 25, during the Gala Night & Award Dinner, billed for the Conference Hall, Protea by Marriott Select Hotel, Alausa, Ikeja.

The anniversary theme: “Humanities as the Tech Solution to Global Crisis in the 21st Century Africa,” will be delivered by the Keynote Speaker, Dr Elvis Labode, a USA-based lawyer. High Chief ‘Tunde Fanimokun, the Agba Akin of Lagos, and former Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will be the Chairman and Special Guest of Honour of the Gala Night & Award Dinner; other dignitaries, including the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola will be Chief Host; Dean, Faculty of Arts, Prof Akanbi Mudasiru Ilupeju as Host; Oba Abdulsemiu Orimadegun Kasali, The Emugoriade I, Adeboreuwa of Igbogbo Kingdom, Lagos as Royal Father of the Day.

The N500 Endowment Trust Fund, he stated, is to support students with special needs, implement the “Light Up Arts Complex” initiative (an alternative solar power solution), fund research and learning innovations, sponsor scholarships for indigent students of the faculty; and support other strategic faculty development goals.

Other activities lined up to commemorate the week-long anniversary described as celebration of a historic milestone, and organised by the Faculty of Arts Alumni Association, Shonubi , who was joined by the President, Faculty of Arts Alumni Association, Mr Anthony Paul Emili, added, include Awards & Recognition during the Gala Night, where Awards of Excellence will be presented to all past Deans of the Faculty since inception; outstanding Faculty members and alumni; distinguished friends of the Faculty and the university at large.