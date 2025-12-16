UNILAG Arts Faculty Symposium: Dean, LSJ Urge Youth To Fight Injustice, Reshape Nigeria’s Future

Nigerian youth have been called to rise up, speak out for their rights, fight injustice and assume their role in shaping the country’s future, focusing on democracy, civic freedom, activism, and national transformation.

The call was made on Tuesday by the duo of the Dean of Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Akanbi Ilupeju and the President of LSJ, USA, Dr Labode Obanor, during a symposium on “Voice of Justice: Youth, Democracy and the Future of Nigeria.” The symposium was organised jointly by the Faculty and League for Social Justice (LSJ), a nonprofit organisation based in the United States.

The programme, which was held at the Julius Berger Hall, Engineering Faculty, brought together students from various faculties to discuss the role of Nigerian youth, engage students in discussions on democracy, and provide a platform for them to share their perspectives and ideas on the future of Nigeria. Prof Ilupeju, who urged the youths to learn how to hold people in authority accountable for their responsibilities, said they should always ask for their rights, but not to be abusive in doing this.

“As youths you should not sell your votes so as not to vote out your future, or allow yourselves to be lured or mobilised to engage in anything that could be anti-social or anti-progress,” he warned. While saying that they should use their voter cards to determine their future and to build their future, he also counseled them to always protect their institutions and government infrastructure at all levels.

Expressing worry about the level of injustice in the Nigerian system, Dr Obanor, however, said that Nigeria’s problem is not the absence of talent, but the absence of willpower, even as he challenged the youth, who he noted are not just “future leaders” but “today’s leaders” to play active role in shaping the future of the country. Part of the aims of the symposium, according to the organisers, is to identify key challenges and opportunities for youth engagement in civic activities.In his keynote address, titled: “Reclaiming the Future: Youth as the Engine of Justice,” he stated that the symposium is a conversation that speaks directly to Nigeria’s future and the role the youth are meant to play in shaping it.

Obanor, who pointed out that no country can rise above the conscience and courage of its young people, and no democracy can survive when the voice of youth are ignored or pushed aside, stressed: “The theme is a reflection of where we have been as a nation, a challenge to where we are, and a call to where we need to go.”

He, therefore, assured the students of the readiness of the League for Social Justice to walk this road with the youth, not as teachers towering above them, but as partners beside the youth, who (partners) are committed to building a country where dignity is not a privilege, where justice is not delayed, and where every young Nigerian has the room to rise.

Added to this, he charged them to break the circle of old excuses, but to raise the standard of what leadership looks like, saying: “If Nigeria must rise again, it will not be by accident, but because its young people refused to whisper when the moment demanded a roar.

And, because you each choose to be the engine of justice, the future is not far away but here.” Obanor, who said the youth should rise up to challenge those in authority and hold them accountable whenever necessary, also stated that it is high time the youth redefined patriotism, not as blind loyalty as some in the helm of affairs do, but as the courage to hold the country accountable.

“To love Nigeria enough to refuse the version of it that is beneath its potential. And, you will not do this by anger alone or by volume alone. You will do it by organsing, by learning, by showing up, by building systems that outlive politicians, speaking truth with discipline, integrity, and wisdom, by refusing to let cynicism be louder than hope,” Obanor added.

Speaking with our Correspondent, he said Nigerian society is being threatened by various aspects of societal norms such as injustice, social activities, insecurity, economic activities, and every aspect of our national life that are causing issues in the country. Obanor, who stated that justice is at stake, however, expressed regrets that our leaders are not rising up to the challenge, and to confront these societal issues, the League for Social Justice believes this is time for us to move from our crop of leaders and move to the youths and there is no better place to start this campaign than the academia.

He said in academia we have a vibrant youth culture and we can shape these youths so that they in turn can help change the narrative of the country. Obanor, who said the scope of the campaign would be expanded to reach other institutions, said the focus of LSJ is to start from somewhere, and which is at UNILAG, saying the Faculty has the impetus to carry out the vision.

Describing this as a strong first-ever collaboration between the civil society organisation and academia, he said: “Because this is the first, you are going to see much of that. And once we get the entire university to jump on board which we are already working on we would go beyond University of Lagos.” This symposium is the first formal collaboration between our two institutions, an intersection of scholarship, civic responsibility, and social advocacy, designed not merely as an academic event but as a national call to action, especially for the next generation whose participation is critical to building a just, inclusive, and prosperous Nigeria.