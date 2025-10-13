UNILAG Alumni To Honour Kekere-Ekun, Olanipekun, Others At 55th Anniversary Dinner

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Alumni Association will honour distinguished alumni and Nigerians who have contributed to the development of the university in particular and society in general.

The honourees are: Justice Kudirat KekereEkun, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, Prochancellor & Chairman of Council, University of Lagos; Dr. John Momoh, Chairman, Channels Media Group, Chief Tunde Fanimokun, Life Director, Folawiyo Group, and Sir Chief Kessington Adebutu.

Others include Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senate Majority Leader, Mrs. Esther Didi WilsonJack, Head of Service of the Federation, Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN, HRM (Prof) Epiphany Azinge, the Asagba of Asaba, Mr. Kola Adesina and Chief Folasade Okoya.

Eminent alumni and other distinguished personalities will be honoured at the Association’s 55th Anniversary dinner on Friday, October 17, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Vice President Kashim Shettima, is expected as the Special Guest of Honour; while Olor’ogun Dr. Sonny Folorunso Kuku, the Ogbeni-Oja of Ijebuland also a recipient will be the Chairman of the occasion.

In a statement issued yesterday, the UNILAG Alumni President Worldwide and chief host of the event, Engr IfeOluwa Oyedele, said the occasion is a landmark event celebrating excellence, camaraderie, and impactful contributions.