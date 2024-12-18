UNILAG Alumni Association Elects New NEC Members

Share

The University of Lagos Alumni Association has elected new National Executive Council (NEC) members to steer its affairs for the next two years.

The new NEC members were elected at the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Tayo Aderinokun Hall, UNILAG, on December 15. The meeting was attended by alumni members, both physically and virtually.

The unveiling of the new NEC was sequel to the submission of the reports of the search and electoral committees, respectively.

The search committee which had Dr. John Momoh, as Chairman, produced officers for the National President (worldwide), the Vice President and National Secretary.

The Electoral Committee, which was chaired by Asiwaju Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, supervised the elections of officers for other positions.

While the tenure of the National President, Vice President 1, National Publicity Secretary and National Social Secretary was renewed, other members of the NEC assumed new roles.

The following members of NEC will serve the Association for a two-year period from 2024-2026: Engr. IfeOluwa Oyedele, FNSE, FAEng – President (Worldwide); Chief (Dr.) Bala Yesufu – National Vice President 1; Mr. Lekan Ajisafe – National Vice President 2; Barr. Bayo Osikoya, FCIArb – National Secretary and Mr. Olumide Akinola – National Assistant Secretary.

