UNILAG Alumni Association Confers Alumni Award On Shade Okoya

Worthy ambassadors and products of University of Lagos (UNILAG), who are high flyers occupying various positions in government, academia and those calling the shots in the corporate world would converged on Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos on October 17, to be conferred with the Distinguished Alumni Awards.

The award is coming on the sidelines of the 55th anniversary awards and recognition dinner being organised by the UNILAG Alumni Association.

The Special Guest of Honour would be the Vice-President Kashim Shettima; the renowned medical doctor and Ogbeni Oja of Ijebu-Land, The Olor’ogun Dr Sonny Kuku is the chairman while the Chief Host is the President Worldwide, University of Lagos Alumni Association, Engr. Ifeoluwa Ayodele.

Among the dignitaries that would be honoured is the business magnate, an alumnus of the institution and Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Limited, Chief Folashade Okoya.

Mrs Shade Okoya’s journey in the corporate world is remarkable. After exiting the citadel of learning many years ago, Mrs Okoya has become a quintessential role model, a business magnate and successful entrepreneur as education received from this great institution has equipped her with the skills, knowledge, and character to make a difference, therefore becoming independent, resilient and enterprising.

Studious, diligent and brilliant, the accomplished entrepreneur who first studied Banking and Finance before studying Sociology at University of Lagos has continued to run successful companies.

“No doubt, this recognition by her Alma Mater is a testament to her remarkable exploits in the business world, and above all, as a great ambassador of University of Lagos which she has demonstrated through brilliance and remarkable leadership.

Chief Shade Okoya (nee Adeleye), a native of Ijebu Ode in Ogun State was born in Lagos on the 25th of April 1977 into the family of the late Alhaji Taju and Alhaja Nimota. Her early education started in Lagos where she grew up.

The fire of her intellectual acumen was ignited at St. Bernadette Nursery and Primary School between 1986 and 1991.

She would later proceed to Awori Anglican Comprehensive High School where she had her secondary education between 1991 and 1997.

From 1997 to 1999, she attended Lagos State Polytechnic where she studied Banking and Finance. Her insatiable knowledge took her to the University of Lagos between 1999 to 2004 where she bagged a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology. Surprisingly, she was combining motherhood with education and excelled.

While growing up, Mrs. Shade Okoya’s had two philosophies: number one is her overall vision which is “To be a worthy achiever through devotion to the fear of God; service to and respect for humanity; selfless commitment to work; and undiluted love to her family.”

And number two is career objectives which also is “To serve as the inextinguishable leading light in the selfless commitment to work for her career advancement and for the growth and development of her country and society at large.” She has ticked all the boxes and still counting.

Presently, she is the Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Ltd, and by virtue of this position she is responsible for the day to day Management of this Company.

The Eleganza Industrial City is a factory which started operation in year 2012 situated on over 35 hectares expanse of land along the Lekki Epe Expressway.

The company has re-positioned itself in the manufacturing business. It prides itself in the production of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) quality household products of various sizes, designs colors of such as plastic chairs, tables of different sizes, luggage, cooling boxes/food warmers, casseroles, baby diaper/sanitary pad, hair thread, stainless water tank, plastic water tank, shoes and slippers, plastic bottles among others.

The company has over 3,000 workers thereby providing employment to the citizens of Lagos State and its environs; the company has the vision of being the foremost indigenous producer of various household items in Nigeria within the next two years.

It also intends to commence the exportation of household items to all African Countries.

Running a conglomerate comes with challenges, Mrs. Okoya is prepared to face the task with inner strength and expertise garnered over the years under the tutelage of her billionaire husband, industrialist Chief Rasaki Akanni Okoya.

“I have faced several challenges on my way here, but each one of them has only strengthened me to be the person I am today; a thorough professional who knows exactly what should be done; someone who sets her eyes on a goal and does not lose sight of it until it is achieved.”

“I am grateful for being recognized and conferred with this award by my Alma Mater. This would not have been possible without the inspiration I have received from my husband Chief Rasaq A. Okoya, for whom I have the deepest respect, and from whom I have derived the strength to challenge myself and perform better at each stage.

“My husband saw the passion in me when I could not see it myself. He encouraged and molded me such that I am now standing here. Everyone needs such a mentor in life, and I am lucky to have found mine”

Mrs. Okoya has interest in many areas of business; apart from being at the helms of Eleganza Industrial City Limited, she is also the Managing Director of Eleganza Fashion Products Limited, Eleganza Cruise and Travels Limited, as well as a member, Board of Eleganza Group and RAO Investment Property Company Limited.

She is happily married to the humble, amiable, enterprising, honest, intelligent and prudent businessman. Alhaji Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya and blessed with four amazing children.

Mrs. Shade Okoya is a fashionable woman, highly sociable and generous, also a renowned philanthropist and she is very supportive to her members of staff and the general public.

Over the last 15 years, Mrs. Okoya has received over 18 awards.

She was conferred with: among them are Doctor of Science DSC (Honorary Causa) in Business Management and Corporate leadership by the senate of European American University on 23rd August 2014, Most Valuable Business Executive of the year 2014 conferred on her on 11th December 2014 by the board of trustees and Advisory Council of International Centre for Corporative Leadership for African and Blacks in Diaspora, Accolades International Magazine Limited. And earlier this year, Mrs. Shade Okoya who holds the chieftaincy title of “Bewaji of Lagos” and

“Otun Aare Iyalaje of Ajiranland” was honoured alongside other 65 women who have contributed to the development of Nigeria’s business landscape during an award ceremony held by the Arise Television.

Other dignitaries that would be honoured at the occasions are The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, Ph.D, Former Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN, Chairman Channels Media Group, Dr John Momoh, Group Managing Director, Sahara Group, Mr. Kola Adesina, Life Director, Folawiyo Group, Chief Tunde Fanimokun, Industrial magnate and Chairman, Premier Lotto Ltd, Chief Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, CON, Legal luminary, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, University of Lagos, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, OON, former Governor of Gombe State and currently a serving, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, PhD, The Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, SAN, Senate Majority Leader, Senator (Dr.) Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, CON.