UNILAG 2025 Week: VC Restates Determination To Build Bridges For Africa’s Devt

As top government functionaries, experts, global development partners, members of the academia, financiers, and technology innovators within and outside Africa converge on UNILAG for the 2025 International Week of the University of Lagos, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, has spoken of the commitment of the ivory tower to build bridges between academia, industry, and government for the development of the continent.

The theme of the 2025 International Week, which started yesterday, Monday, October 13, at Akoka main campus of the 63-year-old university and will end on October 17, 2025, is:

“Equitable Partnerships and the Future of AI in Africa.” “UNILAG is building bridges between academia, industry, and government,” the Vice-Chancellor noted, saying by bringing OpenAI and other global actors to the table this time, we aim to ensure that Africa’s engagement with technology is equitable, forwardlooking, and inclusive.

Dignitaries and other participants at the five-day event, which would focus extensively on artificial intelligence and global collaboration, include Education Minister, Dr Tunji Alausa; his Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy counterpart, Dr Bosun Tijani; Africa Lead at OpenAI, and Founder of the famous ChatGPT, Emmanuel Lubanzadio; the Managing Director and Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at the Bank of America, Yvonne Ike; and Founding Partner of Future Africa, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, among others.

Some of the highlights of the Week, the Head, Communication Unit for the university, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem added, are keynote speeches to be presented by the trio of Dr Tijani, Mr Lubanzadio and Ms Ike on the theme of the programme; a session on public procurement and digital governance that will feature Nigeria’s BPP boss, Dr Adedokun who will deliberate on the country’s transition to digital procurement and how this reform could drive transparency, local inclusion, and innovationled growth.

Speaking further, Prof Ogunsola added that “the focus of this year’s Week on Equitable AI Partnerships, is coming at a critical moment when Africa must shape its own voice and strategy in the global technology ecosystem, and it is our vision at UNILAG to make the continent future-ready.”

On the significance of the week-long event, the university’s Director of International Relations, Partnerships and Prospects (IRPP), Ismail Ibraheem, a Professor of Journalism and Communication Studies, noted that the International Week 2025 reflects the university’s global vision and its approach to breaking partnership barriers.