New Telegraph

July 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UNIJOS Okays Plan…

UNIJOS Okays Plan To Establish Institute To Offer Degree In Sports Medicine, Others

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, has announced plans to establish a dedicated Institute of Sports.

He said the institute will offer degree programs and diplomas in sports medicine, science, management, nutrition, journalism, and other aspects of the sports industry.

Ishaya further said his vision is to make sports a cornerstone of the university, with the goal of positioning the institution as a hub for Olympic athletes in the near future.

The Vice-Chancellor made this disclosure during the media hype and unveiling of the NUGA Games, scheduled for November 2025.

He stated that the goal is to professionalize Nigerian sports, improve the country’s GDP, and provide students with valuable opportunities for employment and showcasing their talents globally.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

SERAP Sues NNPCL Over Missing N825bn, $2.5bn Meant For Refinery Rehabilitation
Read Next

FixPolitics Drums Support For Diaspora Voting, Independent Candidacy Bills