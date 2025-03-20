Share

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Professor Ishaya Tanko, has reiterated his unwavering commitment and determination to increase the enrollment of international students at the institution.

Prof. Tanko disclosed this during a special welcome ceremony for newly admitted international students, organized by the Students Union Government (SUG) in collaboration with the Directorate of Student Affairs held at the institution’s Open Air Theatre, main campus, Jos

The VC revealed that the management is working tirelessly to restore the institution’s lost glory, emphasizing that the University of Jos is renowned for its international standards in terms of student disposition.

He encouraged the students to feel at home as they settled into their academic pursuits. “You are here for a life-changing experience. Take advantage of the opportunities available to gain knowledge and excel in the future.”

He also announced that the University of Jos will host the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) games in 2025. “Get ready to showcase your skills and qualities, as we aim to win the NUGA games,” he noted.

Earlier, the Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Jos Prof. Chris Piwuna urged the students to report any complaints or concerns to the Directorate of Student Affairs whenever they encounter challenges.

Meanwhile, the SUG President, Kangyang Jane Pwajok, encouraged her fellow students to consider themselves part of the university family, exploring their potential for academic and cultural growth.

She noted that the institution is a true reflection of diversity.

The SUG President pointed out that Unijos is more than just a university, saying it’s a melting pot of knowledge, culture, and lifelong friendships.

She assured me of a world-class education, intellectual stimulation, and endless opportunities for growth.

Pwajok noted that Unijos reflects Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and encourages international students to engage with their peers from different ethnic backgrounds, share their own experiences, and immerse themselves in the vibrant cultural landscape.

While Assuring the students of a safe and supportive environment, the SUG President noted that the Unijos community values inclusion, respect, and mutual support.

New Telegraph reports that over 300 international students from various countries, including Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Ethiopia, Guinea, Kenya, Tanzania, and The Gambia, among others, have been admitted to study at the University of Jos.

